Park Place condo

Business
0

Park Place condo

Set in centrally located Paya Lebar Quarter, Park Place Residences offers residents a luxurious, private sanctuary within a bustling city precinct. Residents can look forward to a vibrant, connected city lifestyle, as well as easy access to a myriad of amenities. A private sanctuary offering a vibrant city lifestyle with the following:

o Three residential towers with 429 units that are elegantly and efficiently designed.
o Situated at the junction between Sims Avenue & Paya Lebar Road.
o Located within Paya Lebar Quarter – an integrated mixed use development, residents will have access to retail and entertainment right at their doorstep.

Related Posts

Global Motors and Actuators in Industrial Robots Market Key Players, CAGR(6.06%), Trends and forecast 2018 – 2022

global video games market and will reach a value of nearly US$ 140 Bn by the end of 2022.

Global Cosmetics Market 2018 – Industry Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *