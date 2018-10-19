Enhance Your Dental Clinic’s Interiors with Dentec NZ’s Design and Fit-out Services

Dentec NZ, a dental equipment supplier in New Zealand, offers design and fitout services. The company has been a dependable supplier for many years.

[Auckland, 19/10/2018] – Dentec NZ, a dental and medical equipment supplier in New Zealand, offers an array of design and fitout services to improve healthcare practices’ interiors. The team is a dependable supplier of equipment and provider of solutions for design challenges.

Site Consultation and Assessment

Dentec NZ believes that one of the most valuable skills in the design process is the ability to listen to clients. The company encourages meeting on-site which allows the project management team to fully appreciate the requirements of the clients, and give valuable advice regarding their vision for the practice. This also allows the team to identify possible roadblocks before the creation of the design.

Space Planning

Dentec NZ’s team of design professionals maximises spaces by providing a comforting and calm environment without compromising the functionality of the given space. Clients can customise their practice and the team assists them in achieving their vision.

Interior Design

Space planning includes the interior design’s aesthetics. Dentec NZ’s team of interior designers assists their clients in choosing the right material finishes, colour schemes, lighting, furniture and cabinet selection for their practice. The company believes in the promotion of positive workplace while building lasting impressions from clients.

Architectural Design

Whether clients are planning to build, overhaul or relocate a practice, Dentec NZ’s team of professionals can give advice. The professionals at Dentec NZ have been providing architectural design and solutions to help clients turn their vision to reality for over twenty years.

About Dentec NZ

Dentec NZ is a family-owned business that has established itself as one of New Zealand’s leading equipment supply and installation companies for dental and healthcare practices. The team places the highest regard for customer service and workmanship to provide their clients with high levels of professionalism on their projects.

If you need more information about Dentec NZ or have enquiries regarding their products and services, visit their website at https://www.dentecnz.co.nz.