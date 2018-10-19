Facility Management Services Market 2018 Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Facility management services include services that are focused on delivering efficient services for enterprises in managing their facilities. The market is affected by various factors that contribute towards the growth of facility management services. These factors include the growing need for maintaining environmental and regulatory compliance and the growing demand for single integrated facility management for balancing the economies and financial regulations of the companies while adopting automation.

Facility management comprises management methods and techniques of building management and infrastructure management of an organization to ensure the functionality of the built environment. It integrates people, places, processes, and technologies and assists the company to focus on its core competencies. Facility Management Services Market include project management, inventory management, maintenance management, operations management, and others that are focused on the delivery of services for enterprises in managing their facilities efficiently. Major factors that contribute towards the growth of the facility management services market are the growing need for maintaining environmental as well as regulatory compliances and growing demand for single integrated facility management for balancing the economies and financial regulations of the companies adopting automation in their facilities. Another major factor that fuels the growth of the market is the transformation of the physical workplace. As there is a huge advancement in cloud services adoption, various enterprises are focused towards the virtual workforce and mobility management of the enterprises. There is also an increased development in the sustainable infrastructure and deployment of software as a service, apart from cloud deployment.

Key players

The prominent players in the facility management services market are International Business Machines Corp. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP AC (Germany), MCS Solutions Pvt Ltd (India), ARCHIBUS, Inc. (U.S.), Trimble Inc. (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), Accruent (U.S.), Planon Ltd. (Netherlands), and FM: Systems Group, LLC. (U.S.).

Other players in the market include iOFFICE Corp. (U.S.), Maintenance Connection Inc. (U.S.), JadeTrack Inc. (U.S.), MetricStream Inc. (U.S.), Facility management services eXpress LLC. (U.S.), eMaint (U.S.), Hippo CMMS. (Canada), FSi Limited (England), Indus Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Autodesk, Inc. (U.S.), NEMETSCHEK SE (Germany), Archidata Inc. (Canada), OfficeSpace Software Inc. (U.S.), FacilityONE Technologies llc (U.S.), and Apleona GmbH (Germany).

Segmental Analysis

The market segmentation of the Facility Management Services Market is carried out on the basis of services, deployment, organization size, industry verticals, and region. On the basis of services, the market segmentation comprises of inventory management, project management, operations management, maintenance management, and others. The segmentation of the market on the basis of deployment consists of on-premise deployment and cloud deployment. By organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprise and SME. The industry vertical segment of the market comprises of retail, BFSI, healthcare, energy and utilities, IT & telecom, government, and others. On the basis of region, the market segmentation consists of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the market states that the facility management services market is projected to develop at a substantial rate through the forecast period owing to the need to uphold environmental and regulatory compliance. The geographical analysis of the market for facility management services covers regions such as Europe (including Russia), North America, Asia Pacific (including New Zealand and Australia), and the rest of the world (including Africa, the Middle East, and South America). Between these regions, the market was controlled by the North American region owing to technological progress in the region and initial adoption of the technology. The United States is observed to be the key contributor to the facility management market in the North American region. One of the key factors adding to the development of the facility management market in the North American region is the rising adoption of software in enterprises, government, and public sectors. Due to the initial adoption of this technology, North America has a big market share in the facility management services market. The increasing demand for automation in production and manufacturing facilities has led to the development of a noteworthy demand level for the facility management software in the Asia Pacific region, which is markedly the highest growth rate in the market, as the region is undergoing tremendous changes in the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors.

Competitive Analysis

The market appeal and competitors’ dynamics are markedly enhanced by the strategies that are being utilized by market players. The market is greatly lifted by the developments that are occurring in the market. The successful integration of supply chain management is steadily increasing the growth of the market. The critical success factors in the market are easily achieved in the market leading to an elevated pace of development in the forecast period. The innovation in products and services of the markets will modify the progression of development of the market substantially. The long-run viability of the market is highly dependent on the techniques and the strategic roadmaps that are engaged by market players. The amplified level of emphasis on the variation of products is increasing the number of customers in the market substantially.

