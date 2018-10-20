Cervical Cancer Not Just Treatable but Preventable too

Causing around 275000 deaths per year, Cervical Cancer is one of the most common causes of Cancer deaths in women. A lot has and is being done to reduce the prevalence of this disease. Mass awareness programs, screening camps, health checkups are just some of the initiatives being adopted by hospitals and other healthcare providers to raise awareness.

Cancer is no longer considered a death sentence that it was in the past. Every year more and more people survive cancer and live longer. According to a study by the American Cancer Society more than 15 million people have had some type of cancer at some point in their lives. Some are living with it while others have managed to get rid of it. Thanks to the advancements in medical science, Cervical Cancer is a treatable condition if detected in the early stages. There are several treatment modalities for treatment of Cervical Cancer[https://medigence.com/treatment/cervical-cancer-treatment] depending on disease stage, type, patient’s age, health etc. Chemotherapy, Radiation, Surgery are probable treatment options that the doctor can advise you for.

However, it is interesting to know that it is also one of the most preventable types of Cancer. There are various steps one can take to prevent the disease like undergoing regular screenings, adopting certain changes in lifestyle, HPV vaccine etc

 PAM Smear Test – Screening tests to detect any pre-cancerous cells in the cervix. Once detected one can get rid of them to stop them from developing into cancers.

 HPV Test – Available for girls aged 11-26.

 Lifestyle Changes – Weight management, healthy diet, quit smoking, avoiding birth control pills etc

There are certain risk factors like smoking, being sexually active with multiple partners, obesity that increase your risk of contracting the disease. That is not to say that women who do not smoke have no risk of developing cervical cancer but women smokers are certainly at a higher risk. It is best to stay aware, alert and regular with your doctor appointments so as to detect any symptoms or abnormality.