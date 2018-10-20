Global Chemical Sensors Market is estimated to reach $23 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2016 to 2024. A chemical sensor is an analyzer that transforms chemical information into an analytically electric signal. The information may initiate from the chemical reaction caused by biomaterial, chemical compound or by combination of both. A chemical sensor basically consists of two functional components such as a receptor and a transducer.

Some may even include a separator. In the last few years, it has gained immense attention for applications in environmental monitoring, gas composition analysis, defense & public security and many others. Moreover, growing R&D has led to the emergence of microchemical sensor and its array which is anticipated to enter a new era.

Expanding use of semiconductor chemical sensors and increasing demand for dissolved gas sensors for aquaculture industry fuel the growth of the global chemical sensors market. Additionally, rising use of chemical sensors in environmental monitoring and defense sectors coupled with need for accuracy in diagnosis in healthcare sector also support the growth of the market. Portable and wearable chemical sensor devices market along with untapped markets would provide market opportunities in the coming years. However, decreasing automobile emission testing may hamper the growth of the market.

Type, end-user and geography are the key segments of the global chemical sensors market. Type segment includes catalytic bead, optical sensor, electrochemical, and others. Furthermore, by end-use industry, it can be segmented into automobile, oil & gas, medical, industrial, environment monitoring, and others.

The global chemical sensors market by geography is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Germany, Italy, France and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India, South Korea and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

The Key market players include BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric, Emerson Electric Company, Bosch GmbH, ABB Group, Delphi Automotive Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Abbott Laboratories, among others.

Scope of Chemical Sensors Market

Type Segments

Catalytic Bead

Electrochemical

Optical Sensor

Others

End-User Segments

Medical

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Automobile

Environment Monitoring

Others

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

