High Temperature Elastomers Market Report 2018 – Wacker Chemie A.G., Dow Corning Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials

Elastomers are amorphous polymers that possess elasticity and viscosity properties. High temperature elastomers are those polymers which can be used in high temperature applications. These elastomers are mostly insoluble in common solvents and chemical inactiveness of them makes it chemical resistant and anti-corrosive. Advancements in elastomers which are functional at high temperatures has been emphasized in the last few years. Several researches are being down to enhance the current thermally stable elastomers without regard of its physical properties at elevated temperatures.

Rapidly growing automotive industry, rise in use of high temperature elastomers in automotive and other applications, increasing investments on developing new products, and growing use of these elastomers as additives in industries such as electronics, consumer goods and healthcare are the major factors supplementing the growth of the market. However, high manufacturing cost would pose challenge for the market growth. Furthermore, potential markets in emerging economies, and development of innovative products would create growth opportunities in the coming years.

The global high temperature elastomers market is categorized on the basis of product type, application, and geography. Product type is segmented as silicone elastomer, perfluorocarbon elastomer, fluorocarbon elastomer, fluorosilicone elastomers, and other product types. Application includes industrial machinery, automobile and transportation, electrical and electronics, consumer products, healthcare, and other applications.

By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the world (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

The major players operating in this segment include Solvay S.A., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Wacker Chemie A.G., Dow Corning Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials, Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Philips Photonics, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Alight Technologies A/S, and Finisar Corporation, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global High Temperature Elastomers Market with respect to major segments such as product type, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities is included in the report.

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global High Temperature Elastomers Market will be provided in the report.

Profile of the key players in the Global High Temperature Elastomers Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies.

Scope of the Global High Temperature Elastomers Market

Product Type Segments

Silicone Elastomer

Perfluorocarbon Elastomer

Fluorocarbon Elastomer

Fluorosilicone Elastomers

Other Product Types

Application Segments

Industrial Machinery

Automobile and Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Products

Healthcare

Other Applications

Geography Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

South America

Middle East

Africa

