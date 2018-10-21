Bento Lunch Box Company Educates Readers On Organic Foods in 2018

Raleigh, North Carolina (webnewswire) October 12, 2018 – Kangovou, a bento lunch box company, recently published a blog explaining organic foods and analyzing whether they really are that much better for you. Choosing organic foods and packing them in an eco-friendly bento lunch box may contribute to better health.

Organic farming uses natural methods to grow and protect food. It involves natural fertilizers, such as manure and crop rotations, alternative healthcare for livestock, and the elimination of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers on farms. It also focuses on the use of renewable resources and soil and water conservation. “Natural” foods, another popular term seen on supermarket shelves now, are minimally processed and do not contain hormones, antibiotics, and artificial flavors. Natural foods are not necessarily organic.

Many shoppers wonder whether organic food really is healthier and safer for them and their families. According to some research, organic food may indeed be safer than non-organic food. Certain pesticides have been linked to a variety of health concerns, from headaches to cancer, and can be particularly harmful to children and fetuses. Organic food is also better for the planet, as it helps reduce pollutants in groundwater. According to one study, organic meat and dairy have more omega-3s than non-organic versions, showing that organic food could provide your family with more nutrients.

