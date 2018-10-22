Global Thirst for French Spirits Improves Export Performance: Ken Research

Spirits or distilled beverages are known by different name in different region such as hard liquor and liquor. All variants of spirits are manufactured using distillation, vaporization and condensation processes. Distilled beverages or spirits consist of more than 10% alcohol. French spirits are a pinnacle of quality and intimidation due to wealthy vineyards.

According to the study “Country Profile: Spirits in France”, French consumers are attracted towards cocktails which are healthier, featuring less alcohol, fresher and premium ingredients. French cocktails represent more opportunities within trade and help discover new niches. Consumers also demand for new types of flavoured spirits along with flavoured whisky-based liqueurs and flavoured vodka. These products are successfully launched in small quantities for various celebrations. All the single-brand players witnessed an impressive volume growth in double-digit in the recent years.

The leading players in French spirits market are Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA, Pernod Ricard SA, EPSA SA, Pernod Ricard SA, William Grant & Sons Ltd., Fratelli Branca Distillerie Srl, Bacardi Limited, Glen Turner Company Ltd., Diageo plc, The Edrington Group Limited and Cepp Sa. The major distributors within French spirits industry are hypermarkets, supermarkets, department stores, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, dollar stores, vending machines, e-retailers, on-trade and other general retailers. All the spirits manufactured in France use glass, rigid plastics, rigid metal and others packaging materials which are dispensed in the form of bottles and cans.

The improvement in French economic conditions and international demand for French spirits are the major contributing factors driving the spirits industry and exporting activities. Exporting spirits has witnessed a historic record in the recent years, making wine and spirits the second largest French exporter after aerospace technology. The production and sale of spirits involves more than 300,000 jobs across France and the country as a whole benefits from the industry’s success. It was observed that there are no great possibilities that the country’s export performance will continue over the next few years because China’s increasing demand for French wine is vulnerable and Brexit may reduce sales over the next few years.

Major drivers within the French spirits market are increasing number of younger population, rising disposable income, stringent government rules and regulations. Ban on spirits advertisements in public places is a major hindrance within the industry. Globally, a large number of consumers demand for quality French spirits coupled with leading brands. It was observed that the sales volume of spirits increased steadily but vodka and brandy sales volume has decreased drastically.

