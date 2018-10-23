Advance Housing Solution at Affordable Rates in smart city Delhi

Smart Homes are in great demand these days and after the approval of the Delhi Development Authority, Land Pooling Policy under the Master Plan Delhi 2021 the construction of such residential projects is in trend. Revanta Smart Residency is the technology-based project that increases the performance of the apartments. These housing units use the digital technologies which make the life of the occupants hassle-free and the price of the advance living units are within the budget of the middle-class person. Now, people of every section of the society can afford to have their home in the smart city Delhi.

These smart homes are integrated with all the needs and amenities like dedicated parking areas, jogging tracks, continuous electricity supply, 24×7 water supplies, latest three-tier security system and much more than displays the modern day engineering work. Revanta Smart Residency is located in L Zone of Dwarka where a major construction is going on to introduce the first smart city of National Capital Region. An elegant look and unique design and architecture have been done in this project. From doors, windows to flooring everything depict the true class of modern day construction. The project has a close proximity to the IGI Airport, Dwarka Expressway and Gurgaon which makes connectivity to nearby locations easy and comfortable.

Revanta Multi State CGHS is the registered housing society which provides affordable living solutions in the luxurious apartments. If you are a home seeker than Cooperative Group of Housing Society will add a charm to your life by providing you with the dream home you are looking for. These apartments are located close to the educational hubs, healthcare, shopping malls, and markets, thus, a life of the occupants becomes easy as all the day to day needs are located close to the project.

