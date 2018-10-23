Apheresis Market Executive Summary 2018-2023

Apheresis is a process of removing the blood from the donor or patient and sending it to an apparatus which separates out one particular constituent and returns the remainder to the body. The procedure involves connecting the blood in the patient vein through tubing to a machine that separates the blood components. After the separation, the desired component of blood is taken, while the rest of the blood components are reinforced back into the patient.

In the recent years, apheresis procedures have observed a rise in the number and areas of applications and the apheresis market for these procedures continues to increase at an exceptional pace. Currently, apheresis procedures are used as a part of treatment in various renal diseases, neurology, cancer, hematology, autoimmune diseases and cardiovascular diseases. Several private and public insurers have begun to observe apheresis reimbursement procedure. But, many private insurers provide coverage for apheresis procedures regardless of whether they are conducted in a hospital. Similar policy related reforms are implemented in other countries and insurers are forming consensus on wide coverage of diseases.

Rising prevalence of various blood disorders and growing number of trauma and injury cases, the increasing demand for blood components and growing concerns regarding blood safety across the globe, increasing demand for source plasma from biopharmaceutical companies increasing number of surgical procedures and emergency care cases in hospitals. Presence of favourable government initiatives and reimbursement framework is also expected to boost demand during the forecast period. However, the growth of the market is restrained by the lack of awareness about apheresis, limited number of skilled professionals and the high cost of these procedures.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Apheresis is segmented into Product, Procedure, Application, Technology and End user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into Apheresis devices and disposables. Apheresis devices include Plasma Separators, Plasma Component Separators, Immunoadsorption Columns, Plasma Perfusion Columns and Hemoperfusion Columns. Based on procedure, the market is segmented into donor/automated apheresis and therapeutic apheresis. The Application segment include Renal Diseases, Neurology, Cancer, Hematology, Autoimmune Diseases and Cardiovascular Diseases. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into Centrifuge and Membrane Separation. Centrifuge segment include Intermittent Flow and Continuous Flow. Based on End user, the market includes Private Blood Collection Centres, Public Blood Collection Centres and Hospitals. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2016. The large share of this region can be attributed to the presence of developed healthcare systems in the U.S. & Canada, increasing applications of apheresis products in plasma collection and fractionation, the presence of established distribution channels, and growing focus on apheresis blood collection to overcome blood shortage. North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market because of the countries such as Japan and emerging economies such as India and China, is projected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period. Plasmapheresis accounted for the largest share of about 50.0% of the overall procedure market in 2016. In Application, neurology is expected to witness the fastest growth. In Technology, centrifugation held majority shares, however, over the forecast period, membrane filtration is predicted to register more growth.

The key players in this market are Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Haemonetics Corporation, Terumo BCT, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Cerus Corporation, HemaCare Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Therakos, Inc., and Medica S.p.A.

