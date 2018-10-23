Cell Sorting Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth 2023

Cell sorting technologies are used to separate specific cells from heterogeneous cell mixture. Cell sorting reagent allows the isolation of any cell from any species.

The centrifugation-based cell isolation segment is projected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2018 primarily due to the wide usage of this technique among end users. This system is used on a large scale by biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies as well as on a small scale by clinical research organizations and academia for manufacturing vaccines, enzymes, and antibodies. Some of the key technologies such as gradient centrifugation techniques and FACS, chromatography sieving, panning, and lab on a chip are currently under development.

Europe Cell Sorting Market was worth USD 52.54 million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 6.49%, to reach USD 71.93 million by 2023.

The Europe Cell Sorting Market is driving by the factors such as rising demand for cell therapies, higher potential of stem cells, rise in cancer research, technological advancements, rise in chronic diseases, rise in cellular research and disease diagnosis and growing geriatric population worldwide. However, factors such as lack of skilled professionals, cost and size of the equipment of cell sorting are restraining the growth of the market.

The Cell Sorting Market is categorised into Technology, Product, Application and End user. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into FACS-based Droplet Sorting, MACS and Microfluidics. On the basis of Product, the market is further segmented into Cell Sorters, Reagents and Consumables. On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into Research and Clinical. On the basis of End user, the market is further segmented into Research Institutes, Biopharma Companies, and Medical Schools. The Europe market has been geographically segmented into Germany, U.K, France, Spain, and Italy. In Europe, Germany leads the cell sorting market, followed by France and U.K. The market in this region is projected to grow strongly during the forecast period due to various factors such as growing awareness about healthcare, financial strength to procure expensive tools, and favourable reimbursement policies. The Europe market has a share of 26% of the entire market and rising at a CAGR of 6.486%.

Companies in Cell Sorting Market adopted product showcase, product launches, agreements and partnerships as the business strategies to increase the Europe market. The key companies in this market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany), Affymetrix Inc. (U.S.), Sony Biotechnology, Inc. (U.S.), Sysmex Partec GmbH (Japan), Cytonome/ST, LLC (U.S.), On-Chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Union Biometrica, Inc. (U.S.).

