Global Telemedicine Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 17.5% During 2016-2024

According to Goldstein Research, the global telemedicine market size is expected to reach USD 56.7 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period 2016-2024. Major driving factor for the expansion of telemedicine market is built-in EMR integration that provides the patient information to the clinician at the point of care and also to the remote specialist, even when they each use a different EMR during telemedicine consultation. Global telemedicine market segmentation has been done on the basis of type, service, technology, application, and geography. Based on application, dermatology dominated the market with 27.0% market share in 2016 while neurology is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 14.57% owing to increasing neurological complications.

Global telemedicine market is largely dominated by North America with a market share of 40% in 2016 while APAC is projected to witness a robust growth with a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast years.

Browse Full Report: https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/report/global-telemedicine-market-size-trend-analysis

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, Global Telemedicine Market can be segmented as follows:

By Type

• Tele-Hospital/Clinics

• Tele-Home

• mHealth

By Service

• Tele-Education

• Tele-Training

• Tele-Consultation

• Tele-Monitoring

• Tele-Care

• Tele-Surgery

By Technology

• Hardware

• Software

• Telecommunications

By Application

• Neurology

• Orthopedics

• Cardiology

• Dermatology

• Pathology

• Psychiatry

• Emergency Care

• Internal Medicine

• Gynecology

• Other (Pharmacy, etc.)

Based on End User

• Hospital

• Clinics

• Patient

• Others (Medical Labs, etc.)

By Region

• North America Telemedicine Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Europe Telemedicine Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Middle East And Africa Telemedicine Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Latin America Telemedicine Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Asia Pacific Telemedicine Market Analysis, 2016-2024

“Global Telemedicine Market Outlook 2024” contains a detailed overview of the global telemedicine market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, the market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by type, service, technology, application, and geography.

The Global Telemedicine Industry Analysis Report highlights the competitive outlook of major global players that includes the business strategies, product portfolio, revenue distribution, financial analysis, R&D activities, and investments. The in-depth analysis of telemedicine market report will help the clients to assess their business strategies as per the competitive environment in the market space.

Download Exclusive Sample Report: https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/request-sample/global-telemedicine-market-size-trend-analysis.

Major players of the global telemedicine market discussed in the report are: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., CISCO Systems, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, McKesson Corp, Agfa HealthCare NV, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Polycom Corp., Honeywell HomMed LLC, InTouch Technologies, Inc., LifeWatch AG, Medtronic, Inc., OBS Medical Ltd., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, IBM, Intel Corporation, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Cardio Net Inc.,etc.

Further, Global Telemedicine Market Report encompasses the major trends & growth opportunities, market dynamics and other growth factors. The Telemedicine Market outlook also comprises of key challenges for the market players, risk analysis, SWOT Analysis, BPS analysis, and Market Attractiveness. The report also includes the expert analysis which provides a complete overview of the market post analysis of the economic, political, environmental & social factors of each region and country.

About Goldstein Research

Based in the US, Goldstein Research currently has a strong presence in the American and Asian countries. In the next five years, we strive to expand our reach to 50+ nations spanning across Europe, Asia and parts of the Middle East and Africa. We strive to realize a strong brand presence globally through our quality research and forecasting solutions.

Our mission is simple: to develop insightful business solutions, help our clients make powerful future decisions to keep them well ahead of the game which is the market, and leave a mark across businesses and communities through our well-defined ideas and clear-cut forecasts. Our market research reports provide in-depth analysis of global and regional variations along with competitors’ overview.

Our analysts working on healthcare market research reports to help various tech-giants, tech start-ups and entry players to assess the current and upcoming business scenario. We believe in the vigorous examination of the current market scenario and build around creative ideas and approaches that are most suitable to our clients’ needs and business agenda.

Contact for more Info:

Steve Blade

(Global Sales Head)

USA: + 1-646-568-7747

Canada: 1-437-886-1181

UK: +44-203-318-6627

sales@goldsteinresearch.com

www.goldsteinresearch.com

Browse Similar Report: Tele Dermatology Market