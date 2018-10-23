Silicone Coated PET Films Market to Reflect Impressive Expansion During 2018-2028

Silicone Coated PET Films Market – Overview

The global market for silicone coated PET films is characterized by manufacturer’s manufacturing and supplying silicone coated PET films for pressure sensitive adhesive applications. Silicone coated films are subject to technological compositions and advanced designs implemented in the manufacturing process. Manufacturers provide silicone coated PET films as a carrier to pressure sensitive adhesives for a variety of applications including release liners, laminations, adhesive tapes, stickers among others. For the production of release liners, silicone coated PET film is an ideal choice for pressure sensitive adhesive applications. The liner used for labels should have an extremely smooth surface, and there should not be any roughness as the adhesive is transferred to the label.

Silicone Coated PET Films Market – Dynamics

One of the key factors expected to increase preference for silicone coated PET films is – cost. Due to the cost advantage over direct printing of bins, enabling ease of switching printing methods. Silicone coated PET films and PP liners also play a vital role in imparting a ‘no label’ appearance. Since silicone coated PET films are transparent and generate a smooth texture to the label, due to which, no roughness is transferred to the adhesive of the label. As more products require the ‘No label’ appearance, demand for silicone coated PET films is expected to grow during the forecast period. As the transparent film itself creates the effect of a direct printed bin, it gives the product a high-value appearance. The ‘no label’ appearance has become increasingly popular since the time of its inception in the market. Nowadays, there is a high demand for silicone coated PET films for labeling a wide range of products, such as mineral water and beverages, shampoos, shower gels, and other personal care products. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global Silicone coated PET films market is expected to be highly positive during the forecast period.

Manufacturers of silicone coated PET films assess the characteristics of silicone coated PET films based on its applications. Silicone coated PET films exhibit high tensile strength to cater to the functional requirement of adhesive labels, tapes, stickers among others. Continuous product innovation and development activities characterize the global market for pressure sensitive adhesive labels market. Innovation and development activities conducted by the silicone coated PET films manufacturers are giving way to innovation in the global pressure sensitive adhesive label and pressure sensitive adhesive tape market. Silicone coated PET films manufacturing companies operating in the global silicone coated PET films market have to consider the product innovation and development activities of the pressure sensitive adhesive tape and label manufacturers.

Silicone Coated PET Films Market – Segmentation

Globally, the silicone coated PET films market has been segmented by application, by the thickness, and by end use.

As per application, silicone coated PET films market is segmented as follows:

Tapes

Labels

Stickers

Others

As per thickness, silicone coated PET films market is segmented as follows:

Up to 25 Micron

25 to 60 Micron

60 to 80 Micron

80 to 100 Micron

Above 100 Micron

As per end use, silicone coated PET films market is segmented as follows:

Food and Beverages

Electrical & Electronics

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Building and Construction

Shipping and Logistics

Aerospace

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Other Industrial

Silicone Coated PET Films Market – Regional Outlook

Geographically, the market for silicone coated PET films has been divided into seven key regions as follows – North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to be dominant in the global silicone coated PET films market during the forecast period owing to the presence of large number of manufacturers and distributors of the silicone coated PET films in the region. North America and Western Europe regions are expected to hold above average market share in the global silicone coated PET films market due to the presence of well-established market players.

Silicone Coated PET Films Market – Some of the Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global silicone coated PET films market are following: Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc., Polyplex Corporation Limited, Loparex Holding B.V., SKC Inc., Mondi Group, and Xinfeng Group Corporation among others. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global silicone coated PET films market during the forecast period.

