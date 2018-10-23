Why Should You Own Rustic Leather Furniture?

Rustic furniture has the capability of adding a premium and rustic vibe to your interiors. Everybody loves leather furniture but not all know the benefits of using leather furniture.

Rustic leather furniture is a product that is made by combining rustic hardwood and high-quality leather.

Rustic furniture is identified with its distinct characteristics which many people confuse for defects. These characteristics could be splits, cracks, knotholes, and uneven edges. If you are in love with rustic furniture, it is most likely because of its unique and distinct characteristics.

At Cowhide Western Furniture, you can find high-quality rustic furniture that is comfortable, study and unique. Our focus is to design the most unique rustic furniture that our clients love and have been dreaming about. Our furniture use kiln dried pine wood and kiln drying is the process that allows the wood to continue to react to changing humidity and weather conditions.

We import the finest quality of leather from Europe and South America. What we mean when we say the “finest quality” of leather is that we use top-grain and full-grain leather. The top-grain leather is one of the finest leather that can be readily used without a lot of processing. Top grain leather is derived from the topmost part of the hide and is considered to be the most durable among leather types.

Just using the finest quality of leather ensures that the furniture is going to be of high-quality. We also use high-quality wood that ensures that the furniture is sturdy and durable. We also pay special attention to cavities by filling it up with chipboard material.

We also pay attention to the suspension mechanism. We do not use spring suspension in our furniture because they don’t simply last. This is why we use high suspension webbing which provide superior comfort. Overall, it results in a product that is genuine, premium and unique.

If you are looking for rustic leather furniture stores and leather furniture stores in Texas, visit our website https://www.cowhidewesternfurniture.com/ and browse through our collection of custom western furniture. You can contact us by calling up on the number 888-643-5117. We are looking forward to building you a masterpiece of a high quality furniture.