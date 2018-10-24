The Casio G-Shock G-Lide Analog Digital GAX-100B-7A Men’s Watch is a combination model that offers the best in the ana/digi formats. It has large hour markers and hands, which contribute to an easy reading. The arrow shape facilitates precision reading and the high contrast provides reading the time at a short, single glance. This is beneficial when you are paddling or surfing; we all know how quick you need to be to ride the next wave.

The Casio G-Shock G-Lide Analog Digital GAX-100B-7A Men’s Watch has several surfing-oriented functions. These include the Tide Graph, temperature and Moon-phase data. Together, they make surfing the summer seas a breeze and the G-SHOCK G-LIDE a favourite among the top athletes and surfers all around the globe.

The black and white face of the Casio G-Shock G-Lide Analog Digital GAX-100B-7A Men’s Watch makes it highly spottable in the dark. The pitch black LCD display with white numbers is very easy to see; they almost stick out. It’s a contrast that helps you see the digital time quite easily.

The tide graph indicator in the Casio G-Shock G-Lide Analog Digital GAX-100B-7A Men’s Watch lets you see how high the tide is at a particular time of the day, which helps in surfing immensely. The Moon Data shows you the phase of the moon and works in sync with the Tide graph. It gives you an estimate about water currents at a particular phase of the moon and to time your water-related activities according to it.

The illumination is a bit different. There is no conventional lume in the Casio G-Shock G-Lide Analog Digital GAX-100B-7A Men’s Watch; instead, there’s a light at 6’o clock which illuminates the entire face at the press of a button. It also makes reading the 29 Time Zones easier.

Apart from all the sports related features, the Casio G-Shock G-Lide Analog Digital GAX-100B-7A Men’s Watch has a few more tricks up its sleeve. The first one in the list is the 1/100-Second digital chronograph; next, a countdown timer and 5 daily alarms (snooze-enabled); an hourly time signal and this is intense – A full Auto-Calendar to stay fully functional for the next 80 years! If you want, you can see the time in a 12/24-Hour format and shut off the notification tones at will! The New Casio Watches maintains an accuracy of ±15 seconds per month and resists water.

Bottom line: The Casio G-Shock Digital Men’s Watch is the best choice for surfers and street sports athletes, especially when you do not want to put a real expensive athlete’s watch to test. It does the same things in the same way the other one does, only much cheaper.