According to a new report Global Streaming Analytics Market (2016–2022), the market is expected to attain a market size of $15.9 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 33.1% during the forecast period.

Global Streaming Analytics Market Revenue Trend, 2012–2022 ( In USD Million)

Organizations around the world are readily accepting and swiftly deploying streaming analytics solutions either on -premises or on-cloud. The demand for on-demand or cloud-based streaming analytics solutions is steadily growing due distinctive features such as cost-effectiveness and time-efficiency. The demand is largely witnessed within enterprises, where the requirement for low cost solutions is on the rise.

Global Streaming Analytics Market Growth Trend, 2013-2022

The streaming analytics market is segmented into software and services. The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast period; consulting services in the services segment is anticipated to witness substantial demand, due to the need to adhere to stringent regulatory framework across the globe. BFSI sector holds the largest market share of around 18% within the streaming analytics market during 2015. Media and entertainment is expected to witness high market potency during the forecast period due to the increasing need to analyze the flowing data across various entertainment segments including sports, casinos, and gaming.

Global Streaming Analytics Market Revenue Share by Region– 2015 (in %)

Major applications where streaming analytics is largely used are in fraud detection, sales & marketing management, predictive asset maintenance, risk management, network management & optimization, location intelligence, operations management, and others. The widespread adoption of analytics for operations management is going to witness unprecedented growth in the years ahead. The growth is attributed to factors such as the need for resolving operations related issues in real-time and the pressing need for streamlining operations across industries.

Global Streaming Analytics Market Revenue Share by Vertical– 2015 (in %)

The North America region contributed the largest revenue share to the market worldwide due to early adoption of technology, followed by Europe region. The Asia-Pacific region is seeking promising potential and would grow at a CAGR of 38.3% during 2016–2022. In North America, U.S continues its dominance in this market with a market size of $874.4 million, in 2015. The Canada market is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 30.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Streaming Analytics Market Revenue Share by Type– 2015 (in %)

US Streaming Analytics Market Revenue Share by Type– 2015 (in %)

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Streaming Analytics market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles namely IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Informatica Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG and Tibco Software Inc.

Global Streaming Analytics Market Revenue Share by Application– 2015 (in %)

US Streaming Analytics Market Revenue Share by Application– 2015 (in %)

