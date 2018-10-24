MnM Reveals its Latest DIVE Report on Vendor Comparison Workspace-As-A-Service, Vendor Partner

The report “MnM Dive – Vendor Comparison Workspace-as-a-Service, Vendor Partner, 2016”, This report on vendor comparison in WaaS based on MnM DIVE methodology analyzes and evaluates the key vendors in the WaaS market, offering its services to channel partners and Independent Software Vendors (ISV’s).

The report on Vendor Comparison in Workspace-as-a-Service (WaaS) Vendor Partner, based on MnM DIVE methodology covers the comprehensive study of the key vendors offering WaaS for their channel partners and Independent Software Vendors (ISV’s) to easily deliver workspaces, applications, and data from multiple cloud infrastructures to their commercial customers. This report will help key stakeholders and partner eco-system to analyze detailed information about vendors offering their WaaS platforms to commercial clients. The report also analyzes the multiple vendors offering their WaaS services to their partners and ISV’s on the basis of their service offerings and business strategies. The report reviews major players that offer a set of integrated services to facilitate and enable digital workspace deployment for ISV’s at their client locations and outlines the findings and analysis on how well each WaaS vendor performs within our criteria.

This report is instrumental in helping the stakeholders such as WaaS vendors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and channel partners, in making concurrent business choices on the deployment of digital workspaces at their respective client locations. Furthermore, the report briefly outlines the core competencies of service offerings of the technology vendors making it easy for ISV’s to select their partner offerings.

Vendor Landscape

The technology vendors have been forefront in offering their workspace services to their partners and independent software providers, to create digital workspaces for their commercial clients. These technology vendors enable and facilitate the deployment of services such as mobile & desktop virtualization, mobility management, document & data management, backup & disaster recovery, identity & access management, and application lifecycle management. The services offered by these vendors form the backbone of the virtualization and application management on multiple critical nodes such as desktops, laptops, smartphones, tablets, virtual machines, and other fixed function devices.

Desktop virtualization features such as VDI with personal vDisk, hosted physical desktops, remote PC access, and end user profile management and application virtualization features such as real-time application delivery, application isolation, app catalogues, self-service app store, application scaling across multiple data centres, application session monitoring, and application containerization, are the most crucial features of an effective deployment of end-to-end WaaS suite offered to commercial clients by major vendors to enhance business mobility and streamline business operations. Most of the vendors listed below are instrumental in offering an architecture, which enables software vendors to create a digital workspace for their commercial customers and offer seamless interface with public and private cloud infrastructures.

The following vendors are included in the report:

• VMware, Inc. (U.S.)

• Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)(U.S.)

• IndependenceIT (U.S.)

• CloudJumper (nGenx) (U.S.)

MnM DIVE Methodology

The MnM DIVE methodology involves an extensive research to identify the key vendors offering WaaS to their partners and other independent software vendors. A comprehensive list of WaaS Partner vendors was prepared, through secondary research referring to annual reports, press releases and investor presentations of companies, white papers, directories, and databases. Based on their extent of service offerings, organization size, and other selection criteria, the list was narrowed down to select the six key technology vendors.

During the production cycle of the report, in-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key opinion leaders, subject matter experts, directors, and C-level executives of selected WaaS vendors to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information. This primary data was collected mainly through questionnaires, mails, and telephonic interviews.

