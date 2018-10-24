North America Beta-Glucan Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

Overview:

The North America Beta-Glucan Market was worth USD 113.51 million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 7.41%, to reach USD 162.27 million by 2023. Fungal and Cereal products have been used for a long time for medicinal and cosmetic purposes. At first Beta-glucans discovered in lichens, and shortly after that, in barley. An increased interest in oat Beta-glucan arose after their cholesterol lowering phenomenon was reported in 1984. Beta-glucan is a polysaccharide which is abundantly found in natural sources such as mushroom, oats, yeast, etc. The physicochemical features of beta-glucan vary depending on the properties of primary structure, degree of branching, linkage type and molecular weight.

Growing demand for processed and ready to eat food in addition to rising awareness about the nutritional value of functional food is predicted to be the primary driver for North America beta glucan market over the given period. Fast-changing dietary norms along with increasing disposable incomes is further expected to drive market growth. Rising demand for yeast specialty products is predicted to have a positive impact on the North America beta glucan market. Its application as yeast additive in biodiesel blending is further expected to drive the North America market over the period. Shortage of raw materials like molasses due to its rise in wine blending and industrial applications might hinder beta glucan market growth. Numerous applications which are untapped currently in cosmetic and medicine sector are anticipated to create huge opportunities for beta glucan market over the next years.

The North America market for Beta-Glucan is broadly categorized by Source (Yeast, Mushroom Cereal, Seaweed), by Application (Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed) and by Category (Insoluble Beta Glucan, Soluble Beta-Glucan). Soluble fiber normalizes the blood sugar levels while insoluble fiber is helpful for balanced digestion. Soluble beta-glucan is expected to lead the market in North America during the said forecast period. Soluble fibrous Beta-Glucan found in oats, works like an adhesive with cholesterol and blocks it from getting reabsorbed into the blood, thereby bringing down the risk of heart diseases. The growing food & beverage industry is driving the growth of the functional food ingredients market in United States, which as a result is influencing the growth of the regional beta-glucan market.

Some major players dominating the market, by their products and services include Associated British Foods Plc., Groupe Soufflet S.A, Tate & Lyle plc., Zilor Inc. (Biorigin), Biotec Pharmacon ASA (Biotec BetaGlucans AS), Biothera the Immune Health Company, Ceapro Inc., Immuno Medic AS, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Super Beta Glucan (SBG) Inc.

