Seiko 5 Sports Japan Made GMT Automatic SRP685J1 Men’s Watch: A Globetrotter’s Fashion Wear

Globetrotting adventures are fun and pose a certain amount of risk at the same time. But when you are going places, you also need to look good and presentable. The Seiko 5 Sports Japan Made GMT Automatic SRP685 SRP685J1 SRP685J Men’s Watch qualifies in all those departments plus one where a large chunk from the global horological marketplace fails.

There’s no dearth of well built, good looking, worth-its-price pieces with additional function(s) in today’s world; just that most are non-compatible to an economic budget. The Seiko 5 Sports Japan Made GMT Automatic SRP685 SRP685J1 SRP685J Men’s Watch fills in that gap dutifully and presents an array of high-end specs and looks at the lower-end of the price-spectrum.

The most attractive part of the Seiko 5 Sports Japan Made GMT Automatic SRP685 SRP685J1 SRP685J Men’s Watch is its GMT bezel. Traditionally, GMT or dual time has been a must have feature in travel watches. Starting from the mid-’50s (thanks Pan Am pilots), the ritual of crossing several time zones at once has been in practice even more and often times, monitoring two or more time zones at once becomes essential. More, if you are planning a route.

The GMT bezel frees its wearer from the grueling mental math. The Seiko 5 Sports Japan Made GMT Automatic SRP685 SRP685J1 SRP685J Men’s Watch allows up to 24 time zones, in a much less mechanically complex and inexpensive format based only upon measurements and their markings. It allows showing time in all time zones at once you set your home time aligning to the inner chapter ring.

The Seiko 5 Sports Japan Made GMT Automatic SRP685 SRP685J1 SRP685J Men’s Watch combines durability, good looks and functionality to bring you a good value for the money spent. , All meld into one handy watch and yes, you may even wear it to a designer wear party.

The design, quality and colors speak for themselves and not all can be pleased here. They are lesser in number. The total pleaser is the fit, finish and material quality!

The 4R36 movement is a proven workhorse that pulls through in 99.99% cases, much successful than the 23 jewel 7S36 caliber. It receives a 2-jewel upgrade and shares a relationship with the 6R15 and the 7S26.

The Mens Seiko Watches suits all occasions and its little, loveable quirkiness makes it look pretty standard both for the serious and casual atmospheres.

Bottom line: The Seiko Automatic Men’s Watch is the perfect accessory to adorn the wrist for people who frequent between different time zones and need a time-telling instrument that’s ruggedly handsome and at the same time, tough as a nut.