The Diamond Tools Market is expected to reach $3752.65 million by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Diamond Tools Market 2017”, the market is driven by the growing prevalence of construction, automation, advanced electrical and mechanical appliances during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominates the Diamond Tools Market

Asia Pacific has the largest share in the Diamond Tools Market. It is expected to generate $64,343.45 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 12.09%. Increased infrastructure spending by the government, growing construction, and processing industries in nations like India and China are driving the growth of the market. The use of diamond tools is higher in the Asia Pacific, which favors more number of imports. The growing demand for diamond tools in many industries will have a positive impact on the trade of diamond tools in the region. Europe is the second largest region for the consumption of diamond tools, especially in the automotive industry. The diamond tools have applications in the maintenance of aircrafts in Europe.

Selected Analysis done in the Diamond Tools Market Report:

The stone processing segment reached a revenue of $1.052.3 millionin 2016. It is expected to reach $1,882 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.66%. Diamond tools are the important components in the stone processing industry, since they are used in the designing and structuring of natural stones with the right construction material to obtain the desired standard. . The high wear resistance, high strength, and low friction coefficient of the diamond tools is driving the utilization of tools such as saw blades, wire saws, and diamond polishing pads in various stone machining applications. The adoption of stones in the construction of structures such as buildings, bridges, dams, and roads is associated with the practice of various processing arts such as polishing, cutting, sawing, edge grinding, and optimization of stones.

Excerpts on Diamond Tools Market Growth Factors

• The growth of the industrial sector is due to the rise in robotics and automation technologies. The adoption of control systems such as computers and robots in the industrial applications results in high quality and quantity of production at reduced operational costs. This factor drives the demand of Diamond Tools Market.

• The high cutting velocities and lower tool replacement costs justify the high cost of the diamond tools. This factor drives the demand for these tools in high-speed micromachining applications.

• Synthetic diamond tools are used in the aerospace industry. Grinding is the major application for these tools to get the required surface finish to the turbine blades and other components.

Key players of the Diamond Tools Market

The top players in the Diamond Tools Market are Asahi Diamond Industrial Co Ltd, Saint-Gobain, Hilti Group, BOSUN Tools Co., Ltd. and Blount International. Asahi Diamond Industrial manufactures products such as diamond dressers, resin bond diamond, and metal bond diamond. Saint Gobain manufactures coated abrasives which are used for heavy-to-medium material removal, fine finishing, and light blending and polishing. Hilti Group provides engineering services which include technical data, design software, and engineering solutions. BOSUN Tools manufactures diamond blades and diamond cup wheels. Blount International manufactures power grit utility diamond chain which is used to cut different materials from ductile iron to plastic pipe.

Diamond Tools Market is segmented as below

Growing applications such as stone processing, construction, energy industry, medical equipment, and tool industry drive the growth of the Diamond Tools Market.

A. Diamond Tools Market By Type

1. Abrasives Type

2. Diamond Sawing Tools

3. Diamond Drilling Tools

4. Diamond Cutting Tools

B. Diamond Tools Market By Application

1. Stone Processing/ Construction

2. Transportation

3. Machining

C. Diamond Tools Market By Geography (Covers 5+ countries)

D. Diamond Tools Market By Entropy

