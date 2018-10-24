“This festive experience the real royalty with the launch of new Lounge “PUbजी”

New Delhi, 22nd Oct’ 2018: “PUBजी” had a grand opening on Saturday night with splendid style, delectable food, and exotic drinks alongside a nightlong star Jass Manak who gained popularity with his track “Prada”. The newly opened lounge has been providing a real royal experience to its youngsters located between the hustle and bustle of the of the Punjabi Bagh in the national capital.

Serving a melange of sumptuous food, a plethora of tantalizing delicacies, like chocolate bomb and chicken fried stake and exciting beverages which take you on an exciting gastronomical journey with subtle food theatrics on the way.

From providing a space with royal service for everyone, the lounge provides dishes and drinks from all the corners. The lounge is a part of four friends in partnership Named Vaibhav Arora, Himanshu, Sushant and Aarman who came up with an idea of opening a lounge with the name PUbजी taken from the most popular game “Pubji” with a motive to create a trend among-st youth with leisure.

With royal indoor and vintage water fountain, this café proves the view of a 90s century- A decade that never ended, which is one of the key highlights apart from its core of F&B and service. A place with the eldritch beauty of its own, and Also, an open-stage for youngsters to groove on the floor, the lounge offers guarantee that will never go out of paradise.

Vaibhav Arora, Co-Partner, PUbजी” avers “We were delighted to have the stylish divas and dapper gentlemen of Delhi throng to experience this progressive Lounge! “PUbजी” promises to satiate the taste buds as well as the diverse moods of patrons, with foot thumping music, authentic cuisine and fantastic desserts from all the corners . Exciting beverages like signature cocktails and mock-tails took the guests on a fashionable and gastronomical journey giving them a wholesome experience”

Pubji game has always been in trending since its inception and is the pioneer among-st independent lounges by providing a one-stop solution to all the needs under one roof which can be clearly seen with the rising foothold during the lounge.