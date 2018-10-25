Crawler excavator Market is Set to be a Billion Dollar industry by 2027 According to Market Forecasts

Crawler excavators continue to gain popularity across the globe owing to their exceptional features such as high lifting capacity, flexibility and mechanical power. Demand for advanced crawler excavators is increasing at a substantial level in mining and construction activities. Infrastructural development, industrialization and urbanization which is ongoing in emerging countries situated in region such as Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America has also provided an impetus to the global crawler excavator market. Future Market Insights (FMI)’s newly published report reveals that the global market for crawler excavator will surpass US$ 180 ‘000 Units by 2026-end. Sectors such as construction mining and excavation are undergoing immense scale of automation, which is resulting in increased adoption of crawler excavators in these sectors.

Realising the potential, many market players are actively focusing on further technological innovation and adding cutting-edge features to their product. In order to increase market presence, players are stepping efforts to improve their product functionality. Crawler excavators offer greater level of safety and efficiency in construction and mining activities. Moreover, these equipment facilitate faster digging and removal of debris, which is consider as a major factor supporting their adoption. Using crawler excavator, builders, construction companies and mining companies are not only reaching higher efficiency but they can easily manage some of most complex construction tasks. Also, these vehicles can greatly reduce downtime in construction and mining sites. The modern hydraulic crawler excavator have automated and remote control applications, which allow operators to remotely control or manage loading/unloading and digging operations. The factors as such are expected to support the global market for crawler excavator during the forecast period.

Additional Highlight from the Report Include:

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to dominate the global crawler excavators market in 2018, and the trend is likely to continue throughout the assessment period. APEJ crawler excavators market is set to exhibit a volume CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the short tail segment is expected to remain highly lucrative over 2026. Currently, the segment represents for more than 32% volume share of the global market and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 76.4 ‘000 units by the end of forecast period, reflecting a CAGR of 2.6%.

Based on bucket capacity, the medium (2.00-4.00) segment is likely to retain its position over 2026. It terms of volume, this segment currently commands for more than one-third share of the global market. During the assessment period, the segment is projected to increase at a CAGR of 2.3%.

Based on operating weight, the 22,650-30,200 Kg segment is anticipated to grow reach a valuation in excess of US$ 48.2 ‘000 units in 2026, expanding at a steady growth rate.

On the basis of end use vertical, the construction segment is expected to hold its dominant position in 2018 and beyond. Currently, the segment represents a market volume of over US$ 100 ‘000 units and is projected increase at CAGR little under 3% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players profiled in the report include Hyundai Construction Company, Deere & Company, Volvo Construction Equip., CNH Industries, Liebherr, Caterpillar, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Komatsu, Doosan Bobcat, Inc, and Sany Group.