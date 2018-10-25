Platform Service Market Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​Platform as a Service Market in combination with IaaS and SaaS is a cloud computing service model. The global Platform as a Service market was valued at USD 1.60 billion in 2013 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% from 2014 to 2020. PaaS, due to its service model, allows for low capital investment. It enables the deployment of applications without the need for provisioning hosting capabilities. It, thus, helps save on the cost incurred for buying and managing the underlying hardware and software. The PaaS model minimizes the incremental cost required for scaling the system with growth in the service usage, while allowing for resource sharing, reuse, life-cycle management, and automated deployment. For these benefits, PaaS is preferred over other solutions for application and service development.

The flexibility, agility, scalability and efficiency offered by PaaS solutions are key factors which attract the small, medium as well as large enterprises to switch to PaaS solutions. In addition, the rising focus of enterprises in reducing capital expenditure (CAPEX) and diverting the spending to operational expenditure (OPEX) can also be served by Platform as a Service Market solutions. The global Platform as a Service Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 7.98 billion by 2020. Furthermore, the pay-per-use features offered by PaaS coupled with high efficiency of PaaS solutions is another major factor fueling the global PaaS market. However, high fragmentation of market at regional levels hinders the market growth. In addition, the global PaaS market is still characterized by low adoption across the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), predominantly due to low awareness about benefits of PaaS. The key vendors of PaaS profiled in this report include Salesforce.com, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corp., and IBM Corp., among others. The significant opportunity for the key vendors lies in providing BPaaS and Open PaaS solutions to their clientele, thereby bolstering PaaS adoption rate.

The high efficiency, scalability, agility, and pay-per-use features offered by the public PaaS model led to the segments’ dominance in 2013. The expected monetizing of public PaaS functionalities owing to the rapid advances taking place in the mobile, social, and real-time applications sector is a factor which will sustain the segments dominance during the forecast period 2014 to 2020. Furthermore, private PaaS model is analyzed to be the most attractive segment growing at rates faster than both the public and hybrid PaaS market. This is a result of the growing adoption of private PaaS by enterprises in order to minimize business and technical risks, efficiently govern their platforms, and reduce infrastructure complexity.

This 103 page report gives readers a comprehensive overview of the Platform as a Service Market. Browse through 15 data tables and 32 figures to unlock the hidden opportunities in this market:

The research study titled as "Platform as a Service Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020" provides strategic analysis of the global PaaS market along with the market growth forecast for the period 2014 to 2020 (size in USD Million).

The research study titled as “Platform as a Service Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020” provides strategic analysis of the global PaaS market along with the market growth forecast for the period 2014 to 2020 (size in USD Million). The report includes in-depth analysis of the market drivers, restraints, and industry trends. The report further highlights the significant growth opportunities for PaaS in the coming years.

The research study provides extensive assessment of vendor strategies for succeeding in the PaaS market. Furthermore, the report analyzes the current and future market potential of the PaaS market. The report segregates the market based on PaaS types, and implementation scenarios across different geographies which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

The report segments the Platform as a Service Market based on implementation types which includes private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud. The market has been further segmented by types into application development, application infrastructure and middleware (AIM), business intelligence platform (BIP), and database management systems (DBMS). For detailed understanding of the PaaS market, all these segments have been also estimated for above four geographies in terms of revenue (USD million).