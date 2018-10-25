Sodium Hydrogen Sulphite Market Report with Latest Trends and Applications of 2028

From the 20th century, there has been an increase in the processing of food which has led to the usage of new types of food additives such as nutritional agents, processing agents, preservatives, sensory agents, flavourings, colour retention agents, baking agents and acid regulators. The preservative food additives decrease microbial spoilage, risk of food borne diseases and infections, and help in preserving the fresh attributes of the food and maintaining the nutritional quality. There are various food preservatives available such as natural preservatives, chemical preservatives and artificial preservatives. There are different kinds of chemical preservatives such as sodium nitrite, sorbic acid, sodium hydrogen sulphite, benzoic acid, and propionic acid, among others. Sodium hydrogen sulphite is a type of chemical food preservative that serves as an antioxidant and preservative. The antioxidant property of sodium hydrogen sulphite helps protect the food from deterioration caused due to oxidation. The preservative property of sodium hydrogen sulphite helps protect the food from deterioration caused by microorganisms. Sodium hydrogen sulphite is also called as sodium bisulphite, hydrogen sodium sulphite and sulphurous acid monosodium salt.
Get sample of this report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=18836
Changing Lifestyle and Growing demand for Processed Food Products has led to growth of Sodium Hydrogen Sulphite:
The sodium hydrogen sulphite is an odourless white, inorganic salt, which is used as a preservative and bleaching agent in manufacturing of processed food. Sodium hydrogen sulphite is a minor ingredient that helps preserve the flavour and aroma of bottled lemon juices, dehydrated potatoes, dried apples and all the commercial wines. Sodium hydrogen sulphite works by releasing the sulphur dioxide gas. The sulphur dioxide gas inhibits the growth of fungus and bacteria. Sodium hydrogen sulphite also prevents deterioration and discoloration caused by chemicals. Sodium hydrogen sulphite is used to preserve the colour of fruits and vegetables, particular in wines and seafood. Sodium hydrogen sulphite is used as a bleaching agent in grains and flours. Sodium hydrogen sulphite is also used as a dough conditioner which helps preserve the fresh bread and enhances the rise of the dough. It is also used in fruit canning in order to prevent oxidation and also to kill the microbes. The demand for sodium hydrogen sulphite is expected to be high in the global market, owing to its benefits in the food and beverage industry.
Comments