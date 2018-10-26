Automotive Control Panel Market Report 2018: Meticulous Growth Opportunities With Potentiality In Business Review By 2025

Automotive control panels are electrical and displaying instrumentation and controls for vehicle operation. The control panel forms an integral part of the vehicle, as it provides the driver with operational knowledge of various systems of the vehicle.

Low-end passenger cars usually have a basic control panel consisting of a speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, climate control, engine temperature gauge, and indicator lights among others. Whereas, complex electronics, sensing systems, touch screen entertainment system, tire pressure monitor and seat belt monitor are some of the high-end systems found in technologically advanced cars.

Beside vehicle, control panels are an integral part of motorcycles, airplanes, ship, boats and other vehicles. Though it is imperative on the part of the driver to know the operations of each control system on the panel, information regarding the use and functions of each of the operations are usually displayed on the control panel.

The control panel may be manually operated, it can come with push buttons or more technologically advanced ones come with a touch screen pad. The control panel consists of microprocessor to provide input data to the programmer. Tachometer performs the function of measuring the total number of revolutions of a driveshaft in a minute, while a fuel gauge measures the amount of fuel present in the tank of the vehicle. Furthermore, climate control keeps the temperature inside the car at comfortable levels, and engine temperature gauge indicates the need to turn off the engine in case it gets heated up.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Control Panel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market. The region comprises emerging economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. China, the largest vehicle producer in the world, is estimated to be one of the largest markets for automotive control panels. The increasing vehicle production, coupled with the growing demand for comfort and convenience, will likely drive the market in Asia-Pacific.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Faurecia

Magna

Lear

Continental

Johnson Controls

Hyundai Mobis

Toyota Boshoku

Calsonic Kansei

Delphi

Valeo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Manual Control Panel

Push Button Control Panel

Touch Screen Control Panel

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Passenger Cars

LCVs

HCVs

