Brown Rice Market Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2018 – 2023)

Brown Rice Market By Length (long, Medium, Short), By Type (sweet, Basmati), And By Region – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2018-2023

The Global Brown Rice Market was worth USD XX billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of XX%, to reach USD XX billion by 2023. Rice is one of the chief staple food, consumed across the world by more than half of the total world’s populace. Rice is produced and milled globally, yet the majority percentage of total rice produced is consumed in regions where it is produced.

Most of the rice produced and consumed in Asia and Central-Asian countries like India, Pakistan and Thailand accounts for approximately 90% of world rice production. Due to high export of rice to other countries, the current share in global rice consumption of these countries is slightly lesser than the total production.

The growth of the global vital Brown Rice market is driven by the growing health consciousness and the rising number of mergers and acquisitions and the strategic collaborations between companies coupled with the increasing investment of vendors to maintain a steady supply of rice. The introduction of new products and flavours has also contributed to the growth of the market.

The Global Brown Rice market is segmented on the basis of length, type, and by region. On the basis of length, the market is segmented into long, medium, and short length brown rice. On the basis of type, the market is categorised into sweet brown rice and brown basmati rice.

The market has also been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. In 2015, Asia Pacific led the global Brown Rice market in terms of market share. The market for these Brown Rice in other regions area is amplifying because of more consumption. The Asia-Pacific and other rising nations are foreseen to develop at a quick pace in the Brown Rice market in the following years when compared with the seasoned markets of developed regions.

The major players operating in the Global Brown Rice industry include T.K. Ricemill and Ash, Asia Golden Rice Co.,Ltd., Daawat, Shiva Shellac And Chemicals, Amira Nature Foods Ltd., Chandrika Group of Mills, Riviana Foods Inc., Ebro Foods, Agistin Biotech Pvt. Ltd., and SunFoods, LLC.

