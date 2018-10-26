Business Intelligence Market 2025: Industry Size Outlook, Increasing Trend Diversity, Analysis, Future Scope

BI is a combination of tools and techniques used to transform raw data into meaningful information for the critical business decision-making process. It helps users to analyze data, receive information from various channels or business activities, and use the information in organizational opportunities and to improve business efficiency.

This report studies the Business Intelligence market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Business Intelligence market by product type and applications/end industries.

The unstructured data type is expected to grow at unprecedented levels with the proliferation of IoT devices, smart cities, sensors, and cameras. Capturing unstructured data and generating insights from this data will eventually help enterprises to uncover customer shopping patterns and detect trends that will help them to serve customers in a better way.

The North American region, followed by Europe, is expected to continue as the largest revenue-generating region for BI vendors over the next five years, as enterprises in the U.S. and Canada have a high focus on innovations obtained from research & development and technology.

The global Business Intelligence market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Business Intelligence.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers: IBM,,Microsoft,,Oracle,,SAP,,SAS Institute,,Actuate,,Alteryx,,Board International,,Brist,,Datawatch,,GoodData,,Infor,,Information Builders,,Logi Analytics,,MicroStrategy,,Panorama Software,,Pentaho,,Prognoz,,Pyramid Analytics,,Qlik,,Salient Management Company,,Tableau,,Targit,,Tibco Software,,Yellowfin.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Unstructured Data

Semi-structured Data

Structured Data

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and consumer goods

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Transportation and logistics

Others

