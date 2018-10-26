Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces New Dura-Con High Temperature Micro-D Connector Expansion

Cinch Connectivity Solutions , a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and global leader in delivering reliable connectivity solutions, announces an expansion to the Dura-Con High Temperature Micro-D rectangular connector series. These new connectors provide improved reliability for “down-hole” sensory instrumentation that monitors telemetry, pressure, temperature and vibration in many oil and gas applications.

Cinch Connectivity Solutions’ Dura-Con Micro-D High Temperature connectors allow designers of compact electro-mechanical equipment to operate in extremely high vibration conditions at elevated temperatures of 175°C. This results in extended Mean Time Between Failure (MTBF) in the harsh environment it functions, which saves operators significantly in equipment downtime.

The dielectric insulation material used in the Dura-Con Micro-D High Temperature connectors is made of high temperature Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP), which has a much higher melting and glass transition point than materials used in standard offerings. This increases the long term operating temperature from a standard 125°C to 175°C. Also, the connector’s insulator has a special design feature which prevent shorts in the high vibration conditions expected in “down hole” applications.

As an authorized distributor for Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Heilind Asia provides Cinch Connectivity Solutions’ products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 20 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About Bel:

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection) and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Press Contact:

sarah luo

Heilind Asia Pacific

RM 1707-10,DELTA HOUSE,3 ON YIU ST

26119634

http://www.heilindasia.com/