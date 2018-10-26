Fiber optical couplers are a variety of fiber optic component that are used for the redistribution of optical signals emanating from one fiber among two or more fibers. Fiber optical couplers can also be used to combine optical signals springing from two or more fibers into a single fiber. Fiber optical couplers comprise several common active couplers as well as passive optical devices such as optical combiners, optical splitter, and optical coupler. The devices find vast usage in fiber optic data links and contribute immensely to a number of applications beyond their use to provide point-to-point links.

The massive expansion of data transmission networks and related infrastructure across the globe has been regarded as one of the key factors to have worked in favor of the global fiber optical coupler market in the past years. The resultant rise in data traffic has led to the emergence of vast growth opportunities for internet service providers. The massive rise in the global numbers of mobile subscribers and the increased demand for faster networks are compelling mobile operators to increase focus on the development of effective networks by ploughing in more resources into the adoption of advanced mobile technologies.

Moreover, funds are also being invested into the establishment of new cellular base stations, especially across emerging economies, so as to effectively serve the rising numbers of mobile subscribers. All these factors are expected to positively impact the overall global consumption of fiber optical couplers, driving the market.

From a geographical standpoint, the market across regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa has been covered at length in the report. Presently, the market in Asia Pacific accounts for the dominant share in the overall market owing to the massive rise in the numbers of data centers across emerging economies in the region. The region is also expected to remain the leading revenue contributor to the global market over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for high-speed data communication networks in rapidly industrializing countries.