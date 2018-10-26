Global Defence Land Vehicle Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and 2025 Future Report

Defence Land Vehicle

Defense is an integral part for every nation. To protect country’s land and its people is one of the first and foremost responsibilities of every national government. Land security is one of the areas of defense strategy apart from navy and air security.

Nation’s land has to be protected and defended to secure its boundaries and protect people living on the land. Military land vehicles are of use in every defense planning. Protecting own land is as important as maintaining a strong economy in the country.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Defence Land Vehicle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asia Pacific defense land vehicle market is expected to grow with 2.1% CAGR during 2017-2025.

The worldwide market for Defence Land Vehicle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new Research study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BAE Systems

Rhenmetall

General Dynamics

Oshkosh

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Main battle tank

Infantry battle tank

Armored personnel carriers

Armored combat support vehicles

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Defence

Military

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Defence Land Vehicle market.

Chapter 1, to describe Defence Land Vehicle Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Defence Land Vehicle, with sales, revenue, and price of Defence Land Vehicle, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Defence Land Vehicle, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Defence Land Vehicle market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Defence Land Vehicle sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

