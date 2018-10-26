Risk Analytics Market Research Report 2018 New Study, Overview, Rising Growth, and Forecast

Market Highlights:

The Risk Analytics market is growing pervasively mainly due to the proliferation of massive amount of data that is being exposed to various hazards such as data theft among others. Risk analytics, by assessing the uncertainties helps in avoiding vulnerabilities of data forging, system failures and anything that could obstruct business operations.

Risk Analytics provides clear visibility towards the challenges and uncertainties associated with a particular process. Risk calculation tools and engines help in predicting risks and avoid future costs of handling the hazards mentioned above which are escalating the market on the global level garnering a tremendous amount of popularity.

Acknowledging the prominence and value this market is garnering currently and the growth prospect the market is demonstrating worldwide, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global Risk Analytics market will reach USD 42 Bn. by 2023, registering a CAGR of 14% throughout the review period (2017-2023).

Banking and insurance industry comprising a significant amount of sensitive data is more at risk and hence, need the risk assessment and risk control tools that can identify fraudulent activities immediately without wasting time. Therefore, the BFSI segment accounts for one of the key forces driving the market growth with a huge demand for Risk Analytics.

Additional factors substantiating the market growth include features of Risk Analytics like scalability and cost optimization. The proliferation of cloud technology fetches many benefits allowing businesses with wide accessibility to insights of Big Data.

Moreover, factors propelling the market growth include the increasing industrialization and the improving economic conditions.

On the other hand, Risk Analytics being in its embryonic stage still presents the challenges such as lack of universally accepted standards and current cloud infrastructures. Also, the initial investment required for the implementation of Risk Analytics acts as a hurdle to the market growth.

Major Key Players

SAP SE (Germany),

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Moody’s Analytics, Inc. (U.S.),

SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.),

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (U.S.),

Risk Edge Solutions (India),

Misys (U.K.), AxiomSL (U.S.),

Gurucul (U.S.) and Provenir, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Industry Updates:

September 11, 2018 – MSCI Inc. (US), a leading provider of research-based indexes, ratings, and analytics, announced the next step toward advancing ESG integration into the investment management process by delivering ESG solutions across its suite of risk and portfolio analytics systems.

August 24, 2018 – EY (India), a global professional services organization, announced its plans to roll out SPECTRA – a bespoke Risk Analytics platform to three high-priority sectors namely, Retail and Consumer Products, Financial Services, and Life Sciences.

Segmentation:

The risk analytics market has been segmented into segments such as deployment, component, vertical and region.

By Deployment: On-Premise and On-Demand

By Component: Software and Service

By Vertical: Healthcare, BFSI, Government, Transportation, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecommunication

By Region: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Analysis

The Risk Analytics market is fiercely competitive with the presence of several large and small players operating in the market. Growth in terms of product innovations and technologies in the market are also expected to create strong investment opportunities for the global players.

Regional Analysis:

Globally, the North American region accounts for the leading market for the Risk Analytics. Advancements in technologies and market proliferation of portable connected devices such as mobiles and tablets are some of the prevailing trends which are expected to support the market growth to retain its dominance over the global Risk Analytics market throughout the forecast period.

Presence of well-established infrastructures alongside the presence of key players in the region acts as a key driving force, allowing the favorable environment for developments in technologies. The market is estimated to witness a higher adoption of Risk Analytics tools owing to the government’s efforts to push the markets for cloud technologies.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, emerging as a promising market for Risk Analytics. Increasing number of businesses in some of the countries such as India, China, Japan, and Korea substantiate the market growth, augmenting the demand for deployment of Risk Analytics technologies. Simultaneously, massive demand for the advanced analytics solutions that can provide comprehensive support and real-time access to data increases the market size, facilitating enterprises to comprehend business scenarios.

The Indian government is promoting Digital India Program with a vision to transform the nation into a digitally empowered economy which in turn, will pose India as a prominent market of Risk Analytics. Companies operating in the APAC region will benefit from the flexible policies of the government as well as the expanding digital market that will have a significant impact on the business community.

