Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union Adds Two New Vice Presidents to Leadership Team

County Federal Adds Senior Staff to Credit Union As Part of Ongoing Commitment To Extend Superior Services to Members.

San Jose, CA, USA — The Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union (http://www.sccfcu.org) today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of two new Vice Presidents:

Carol Presar is the new Vice President of Learning & Talent Development with responsibility for employee training and human resources support. Carol has an extensive background in developing operational policies and procedures, instructional design, and enterprise-wide talent development. She previously worked with 1st Franklin/Merrill Lynch (now part of Bank of America) and holds a degree in Business Administration.

Steven Naylor is the new County Federal Vice President of IT Infrastructure. Steve has two decades of IT experience, including financial systems design and management. He comes to County Federal from Technology Credit Union and holds a bachelor’s degree from San Jose State University as well as a Business degree from West Valley Mission College.

“The success of any credit union hinges on the quality of service to its members, and as part of our commitment to our members, we seek out corporate leaders who share our vision and dedication to excellence,” said Rebecca Reynolds Lytle, President and CEO of County Federal. “As our new Vice Presidents, Carol and Steve bring extensive experience and fresh expertise to help County Federal enhance our member services and improve the membership experience. We are delighted to welcome these credit union veterans to the County Federal family.”

For more than 65 years Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union has been helping county, city, and school employees and affiliated organizations with financial services to help them realize their dreams. In addition to maintaining a passionate commitment to provide knowledgeable financial solutions to its members, County Federal also maintains an extensive community outreach program, providing educational support through its scholarship program and dedicating time and resources to a variety of regional non-profit organizations. County Federal offers a comprehensive line of financial products and preferred rates and is committed to empowering, enriching and enhancing members’ financial lives.

For more information, please visit http://www.sccfcu.org.