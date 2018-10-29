Boston deliver a cloud-based media processing service

Boston Limited, in partnership with vScaler, will demonstrate how to deliver an optimized cloud-based media processing service on IP infrastructure for broadcast and media companies at Broadcast India 2018, including a live showcase of a visual effects pipeline.

Broadcast and media production companies are under enormous competitive pressure, thanks to greatly-accelerated digital workflows. The ingestion, editing, processing and delivery of media is occurring at an ever-increasing rate (1080p, 4K, 8K), and includes vast asset libraries which will only continue to grow. As a result, broadcast workflows rely on secure, reliable, high-performance infrastructure, content distribution, access to applications and collaboration.

vScaler is a cloud eco-system that has been optimized for broadcast and media services. vScaler provides a comprehensive software framework that transforms traditional video preparation and delivery architectures into a fully integrated set of cloud-native functions, accelerating time to market for new broadcast and over-the-top (OTT) services.

Unifying the entire media processing chain, from ingest through to delivery, vScaler allows content creators and pay TV operators to launch new video channels fast, and to run simpler, leaner operations.

At Boston we recognize that legacy media processing solutions — purpose-built, fixed function hardware or proprietary software-based “virtual appliances” — can’t keep up. Such monolithic solutions are expensive to purchase, time-consuming and costly to integrate, and ultimately inflexible in their design — limiting service providers’ ability to control costs and adapt to rapidly evolving customer demands. By enabling speedy development and scale out of new services, our vScaler platform lets providers stay in step with customer demands and helps keep offerings competitive.

At Broadcast India, Boston will demonstrate its cloud-based IP infrastructure running a visual effects pipeline by leveraging NVIDIA GRID accelerated virtual machines running rendering software for broadcast workflows. The team will showcase distributed rendering (running the rendering process across more than one machine or render farm), software defined storage as well as GPU and vGPU acceleration – all orchestrated under a single management console.

vScaler CTO David Power comments “vScaler helps media organizations to maintain a dedicated control Centre for operations, while their applications, servers, storage & networking can exist anywhere in the world. Implementing a secure IP infrastructure across the whole production environment enables more agile and dynamic content creation, while realizing cost savings that come with a standards-based approach”.

With its in-built scale-out storage architecture, the Boston and vScaler solution provides the freedom to apply and extend the workflow. This helps lower cost whilst enabling content creators and distributors to grow their storage namespace globally and on-demand. In-turn this means media organization with multiple global locations can share assets, collaborate on content creation and editing, and distribute assets between sites.

Utilizing container-based applications, latest generation GPUs or virtual GPUs and remote editing workstations, Boston provides instant access to data and accelerated applications from anywhere while eliminating media shipping costs and large data transfer.

About vScaler

Driving out licensing costs, vScaler has been developed to reduce complexity, reduce risk & significantly reduce cost by creating a platform to deliver ‘Anything as a Service’. Competitively priced, secure, fully supported and available immediately, vScaler is poised and ready to simplify your infrastructure and support your digital transformation.

www.vscaler.com