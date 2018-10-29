Forecasting of Parking Management Market

Major factors driving growth of the global parking management market are increasing number of vehicles worldwide and shrinking availability of on-street parking. In addition, rising adoption of parking management systems by parking garages, multistoried parking facilities, and commercial & residential sites are further propelling growth of the global parking management system market.

Technological advancements and increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices are some other factors expected to drive growth of the global parking management market over the forecast period.

Operation :

Automated car parking systems use a similar type of technology to that used for mechanical parcel handling and document retrieval. The driver leaves the car inside an entrance area and technology parks the vehicle at a designated area. Hydraulic or mechanical car lifters raise the vehicle to another level for proper storing. The vehicle can be transported vertically (up or down) and horizontally (left and right) to a vacant parking space until the car is needed again. When the vehicle is needed, the process is reversed and the car lifts transport the vehicle back to the same area where the driver left it. In some cases, a turntable may be used to position the car so that the driver can conveniently drive away without the need to back up.

Benefits :

There are several advantages of employing a car park system for urban planners, business owners and vehicle drivers. They offer convenience for vehicle users and efficient usage of space for urban-based companies. Automated car park systems save time, money, space and simplify the often tedious task of parking. Auto car lifts move vehicles into safe and secure storage areas until they are needed.

Main Source :- https://marketresearch.biz/