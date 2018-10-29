Future of the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2025: Radiant Insights, Inc

October 29, 2018: Remote patient monitoring makes use of digital technologies to collect medical and various other forms of health data and transmit them to a healthcare provider. The data can be collected at patient’s residence, thus avoiding the nursing and hospitalization cost.
In 2017, the global Remote Patient Monitoring Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Remote Patient Monitoring Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Remote Patient Monitoring Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Abbott Laboratories
- Alere
- AMD Global Telemedicine
- Baxter
- Bosch Medical
- Boston Scientific
- Cardiocom
- Covidien
- GE Healthcare
- Omron Healthcare
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Vital Signs Monitor
- Glucose Monitor
- Blood Pressure Monitor
- Heart Rate Monitors
- Respiratory Monitors
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Ambulance
- Homecare
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Vital Signs Monitor
1.4.3 Glucose Monitor
1.4.4 Blood Pressure Monitor
1.4.5 Heart Rate Monitors
1.4.6 Respiratory Monitors
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals and Clinics
1.5.3 Ambulance
1.5.4 Homecare
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Size
2.2 Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
