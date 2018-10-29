Smart Hospital Market 2018- with Best Scope and Growth on Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023

Market Scenario:

The companies such as Siemens AG (Germany), Qualcomm Life Inc. (US), Athenahealth Inc. (U.S), SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), are the leading providers of smart hospital solution in the market. In 2016, STANLEY Healthcare joins with Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society transforming Smart hospital to real time location systems based visibility and analytics solutions. With this visual analytics, it provides real-time data on the location, status of patients, staff and mobile equipment, and others.

The smart hospital is next technological revolution in healthcare industry which requires to manage a large amounts of available data. The factors that drives the market growth are machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud computing services, RFID and others. The radio-frequency identification allows to provide real-time information that supports in decision making and create a secure and reliable smart hospital management information system. The real time patient management system helps in automating and streamlining patient identification processes.

The global Smart Hospital Market are bifurcated on the basis of component, technology, connectivity and region. The components are segmented into hardware, software, service, and others. The technology are segmented into artificial intelligence, cloud computing, radio frequencies identification, wearable technologies, zigbee technologies, internet of things and others. The connectivity are segmented wired, wireless and others. The applications are segmented outpatient vigilance, remote medicine management, medical assistance, medical connected imaging, electronic health record & clinical workflow and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The global smart hospital market is expected to grow at USD ~62 Billion by 2023, at ~25% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4505

Key Players

The prominent players in the global smart hospital market are – Siemens AG (Germany), Qualcomm Life Inc. (US), Athenahealth Inc. (U.S), SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), Cerner Corporation (U.S), Stanley Healthcare (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAMSUNG Group (South Korea), Philips N.V (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US) among others.

Segments:

The global smart hospital market has been segmented on the basis of component, technology, connectivity, applications and region.

Global Smart hospital Market by Component:

Hardware

Sensor

Others

– Softwar

– Services

Global Smart hospital Market by Technology:

Artificial Intelligence

Cloud Computing

RFID

Wearable Technologies

ZigBee technologies

IoT

Others

Global Smart hospital Market by Connectivity:

Wired

Wireless

Others

Global Smart hospital Market by Applications:

Outpatient Vigilance

Remote Medicine Management

Medical Assistance

Medical Connected Imaging

Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow

Others

Global Smart hospital Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest Of The World

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of smart hospital market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in smart hospital market as the smart hospital room, are integrated with sensors that measure heart rate, temperature, light, humidity and others. The smart hospital market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for smart hospital market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years as the companies are taking interest in targeting the smart hospital in these market to meet the requirement of customers’ need.

Intended Audience

Professional service providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-hospital-market-4505

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH TYPE

FIGURE 2 SMART HOSPITAL MARKET, BY COMPONENT (%)

FIGURE 3 SMART HOSPITAL MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY (%)

FIGURE 4 SMART HOSPITAL MARKET, BY CONNECTIVITY (%)

FIGURE 5 SMART HOSPITAL MARKET, BY APPLICATIONS (%)

FIGURE 6 SMART HOSPITAL MARKET, BY REGION (%)

FIGURE 7 NORTH AMERICA SMART HOSPITAL MARKET, BY COMPONENT (%)

FIGURE 8 NORTH AMERICA SMART HOSPITAL MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY (%)

FIGURE 9 NORTH AMERICA SMART HOSPITAL MARKET, BY CONNECTIVITY (%)

FIGURE 10 NORTH AMERICA SMART HOSPITAL MARKET, BY APPLICATIONS (%)

FIGURE 11 NORTH AMERICA SMART HOSPITAL MARKET, BY REGION (%)

FIGURE 12 .S. SMART HOSPITAL MARKET, BY COMPONENT (%)

FIGURE 13 U.S. SMART HOSPITAL MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY (%)

FIGURE 14 U.S. SMART HOSPITAL MARKET, BY CONNECTIVITY (%)

FIGURE 15 U.S. SMART HOSPITAL MARKET, BY APPLICATIONS (%)

FIGURE 16 U.S. SMART HOSPITAL MARKET, BY REGION (%)

FIGURE 17 CANADA SMART HOSPITAL MARKET, BY COMPONENT (%)

FIGURE 18 CANADA SMART HOSPITAL MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY (%)

FIGURE 19 CANADA SMART HOSPITAL MARKET, BY CONNECTIVITY (%)

FIGURE 20 CANADA SMART HOSPITAL MARKET, BY APPLICATIONS (%)

FIGURE 21 CANADA SMART HOSPITAL MARKET, BY REGION (%)

FIGURE 22 MEXICO SMART HOSPITAL MARKET, BY COMPONENT (%)

FIGURE 23 MEXICO SMART HOSPITAL MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY (%)

FIGURE 24 MEXICO SMART HOSPITAL MARKET, BY CONNECTIVITY (%)

FIGURE 25 MEXICO SMART HOSPITAL MARKET, BY APPLICATION (%)

Continued…

Know More about this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/smart-hospital-market

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com