Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market to Benefit from Increased Global Uptake of 2018 – 2026

Data centers have become pivotal in nearly all businesses and industries due to continuously developing technological environment. A data center can be defined as a facility comprising a network of computers and storage devices that stores, organizes, processes, and disseminates data used by various businesses and other organization for everyday operations. Data center centralizes the company’s IT infrastructure and operational requirements, thereby becoming a crucial asset for every company’s day-to-day operations. However, these data centers face an imminent threat of heating of equipment and other components; therefore, cooling in data centers plays an important role. Liquid immersion cooling is one such technology which is gaining popularity for cooling purposes in data centers.

Data center liquid immersion cooling involves immersing of IT hardware such as memory, drives, and CPUs directly into non-conductive dielectric liquids which act as coolants for cooling the system. Heat generated from these systems is directly, effectively, and efficiently transferred to coolants, thereby reducing the need for active cooling components such as heat sinks, fans, and interface materials which are commonly used for air cooling. Liquid immersion cooling is more effective and efficient than traditional air or water cooling, as liquid immersion cooling has high heat transfer, which reduces the chip’s temperature rise above the coolant temperature.

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market: Key Segments

Based on coolant type, the data center liquid immersion cooling market can be segmented into synthetic coolants, natural ester coolants, hydrocarbon coolants, and fluorinated coolants. The choice of coolant depends upon several factors such as non-conductivity, flammability, thermal density, worker’s health and safety, environmental impact, and cost.

In terms of cooling method, the data center liquid immersion cooling market can be bifurcated into direct cooling and indirect cooling. In the direct cooling technology, server components are in direct contact with coolant liquid. The direct cooling segment can be further segregated into single-phase and two-phase closed or semi-open immersion liquid cooling. In indirect cooling, the coolant does not come in contact with the equipment; therefore, this method is less efficient as compared to direct cooling.

Based on application, the data center liquid immersion cooling market can be classified into small & medium-sized data centers, enterprise data centers, and large data centers. The enterprise data centers segment is likely to hold a significant share of the global data center liquid immersion cooling market due to high efficiency and cost-effectiveness of this technology. In terms of end-user industry, the data center liquid immersion cooling market can be divided into banking & finance, IT & telecom, health care, academics, government, energy, and others.

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global data center liquid immersion cooling market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to dominate the global data center liquid immersion cooling market during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of data centers in the region along with the rise in popularity of this technology, especially in the U.S. However, the global data center liquid immersion cooling market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period, primarily due to the ongoing technological developments in the region and increase in the number of data centers in the region, especially in China and India. Companies in these countries are investing in IT infrastructure setups and data centers to maintain their competitive edge.

