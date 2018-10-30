DSRC Technology Market : share, market forecast, analysis and growth research report

In the Report “DSRC Technology Market: By technical specification (Technology, Electromagnetic Spectrum, Standards); By Transceiver (OBU, RSU); By Vehicle Types (Passenger, Commercial); By Frequency (5.8 GHz, 5.9GHz); By Application (Mobility, Safety, Toll) & By Geography – Forecast (2018-2023)” published by IndustryARC, the market is driven by the improving traditional surgical process that has reduced the complication rates in surgeries and shortened surgical time period.

Asia-Pacific dominates with major share and growth in the DSRC Technology Market

Asia-Pacific is the leading market for DSRC Technology Market for the forecast period of 2018-2023. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to register a value of $70150.80 thousand in 2023. China is the dominant region for DSRC Technology market,followed by Europe the second leading region to gain $20929.30 thousand in 2017, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% to reach a value of $36705.80 thousands by 2023. American market is witnessed to grow at a faster CAGR of 11.92% to reach a value $12212.80 thousands by 2023. Freight transportation system is one of the sector backing North American economy. DSRC Technology are to be combined in commercial vehicles for traffic management, vehicle movement monitoring and others.

Selected Extracts Analysis done in the DSRC Technology Market Report:

DSRC Technology Market is segmented into Transceivers, which is further sub-segmented into Onboard Unit and Roadside Unit. The On board Unit segment accounted for total sales of $76.4 million in 2017, which is projected grow at a CAGR of 5.8% to register a value of $106.9 million by 2023. The market for DSRC Roadside Unit was estimated to be around $24.2 million in 2017. This is projected to decline with a negative CAGR of 5% in the forecast period 2018-2023. In the future,the RSUs market will become successful for a specific year 2021, which it will reach a value up to $21.7 million. In vehicle segment, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles are two type of vehicles segment, among which passenger holds the maximum share in transportation vertical. The passenger vehicle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% to register a value of $90.3 million by 2023.The commercial vehicles segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.0% to reach register a value of $16.7 million by 2023.

Excerpts on DSRC Technology Market Growth Factors

• DSRC plays a significant role in enhancing safety of vehicles by providing communication on both V2V and V2I networks.Thus,several applications are being developed as vehicle monitoring activities are increasing the market for dedicated short range communication market.

• Road transportation is undergoing a diverse technological evolution to increase the safety standards of drivers, vehicles and pedestrian. With the advancement of various vehicular communications, technologies are incorporated that will help the market to grow.

• Growing promising governmental regulations and increasing safety concern among common people will drive the market for the adoption of DSRC Technology and setting to exhibit significant growth.

Key players of the DSRC Technology Market

The major companies related to DSRC technology comprise of Kapsch Group, Norbit, Arada Systems, Savari, Codha Wireless among others. Kapsch Traffic AG is known to serve in the regions of Europe and America with applications such as High speed open road tolling, lane based ETC and HOT lanes, ITS safety and security services, etc.Cohda Wireless is known for designing of products and has it’s reach in the regions of Asia-Pacific and America, for its V2X communication application. Savariis established for serving in hardware and software solutions in application area of Safety and Tooling. In several years, DSRC Transceivers & Chipset suppliers had collaborated in the market to retain the opportunities emerging with on-going development of V2V market ecosystem.

DSRC Technology Market report is segmented as below

A. Dedicated Short Range Communication Technology Market – By Offering

1. Automotive OEM’s

I. Internal Combustion Engine Based Vehicle

II. Passenger Vehicle

i. Small Car

ii. Sedan

iii. Sports Utility Vehicles

iv. Luxury

v. Others

2. Commercial Vehicle

I. Small Truck

II. Medium Truck

III. Heavy Truck

IV. Bus

V. Trailers

VI. Others

3. Battery Operated Vehicle

I. Passenger Vehicle

II. Small Car

III. Sedan

IV. Sports Utility Vehicles

V. Luxury

VI. Others

VII. Commercial Vehicle

4. Aftermarket

I. Retail Establishments

II. Gas Stations

III. Mass Transits

IV. Rail

V. Parking Lots

VI. Others

B. Dedicated Short Range Communication Technology Market – By Transceiver

1. On Board Unit

I. Standalone

II. Hybrid

2. Roadside Unit

C. Dedicated Short Range Communication Technology Market – By Technical Specifications

1. Technology

I. Active DSRC

II. Passive DSRC

2. By Electromagnetic Spectrum

I. Microwave

II. Infrared

3. By Standards

I. ASTM

II. IEEE

III. ISO

IV. SAE

V. AASHTO

VI. ITS America

D. Dedicated Short Range Communication Technology Market – By Frequency Band

1. 5.8 GHz

2. 5.9 GHz

E. Dedicated Short Range Communication Technology Market – By Application

1. Transit signal priority

2. Transit vehicle refueling management

3. Personalized taxi dispatch services

4. Integrated transportation financial transactions

5. Enhanced truck roadside inspection

6. Real time freight logistics

7. Pedestrian safety at intersections

8. Routing and scene management for emergency services

9. Advanced highway-rail and highway-transit grade crossings

10. Others

F. DSRC Technology Market by Geography (covers 10+ countries)

G. DSRC Technology Entropy Market

H. Manufacturer Citied / Interviewed

1. Q-Free ASA

2. Qualcomm Inc./Nxp Semiconductors

3. Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.

4. Continental AS

5. Autotalks Ltd

6. Company 6

7. Company 7

8. Company 8

