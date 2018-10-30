Video Conferencing Market – Global Trends, Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Till 2024

The report on global Video Conferencing Market imparts the industry growth factors along with the current environment and expecting future trends of the market based on comprehensive research. The report extensively offers the market size, share and forecasts for the period 2017-2024. The report further includes the drivers and restraints of the market along with their influence on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report also highlights a detailed analysis of the market segment on the global and regional level.

The global video conferencing market research report provides detailed information about the industry based on the revenue (USD MN) for the forecast period. The research study is a descriptive analysis of this market emphasizing the market drivers and restraints that govern the overall market growth. The trends and future prospects for the market are also included in the report which gives an intellectual understanding of the video conferencing industry. Furthermore, the report quantifies the market share held by the major players of the industry and provides an in-depth view of the competitive landscape. This market is classified into different segments with detailed analysis of each with respect to geography for the study period.

The growing demand for on-demand services, technological advancements in enterprise video market and Use of collaboration techniques in content delivery are the major factors pushing the market uphill. But cost impact of content creation and fear over security and privacy of video content might restraint the growth in the coming years.

The report also studies the competitive landscape of the global market with company profiles of players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Polycom, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Vidyo, Inc., Lifesize (Division of Logitech International S.A.), ZTE Corporation, Avaya, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems, Inc. and InterCall. Geographically, the video conferencing market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the Video conferencing market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period. The video conferencing market has been segmented based on deployment types such as on-premise, managed, cloud based. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts. Each deployment type has been analyzed based on the market size at regional and country levels. The video conferencing market has been segmented based on end-user industry such as corporate enterprises, healthcare, government and defense, education and others (manufacturing, retail, and media & entertainment). The report provides forecast and estimates for each end user in terms of market size during the study period. Each end user has been further analyzed based on regional and country levels.

