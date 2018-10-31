Application Delivery Network (ADN) Industry Analyzed in New Market Report

An ADN provides application availability, security, visibility, and acceleration. It is a combination of WAN optimization controller (WOC), application delivery controller (ADC), application security equipment, and application gateway.

An ADN monitors the web traffic and distributes traffic among all the servers. An ADN acts as a WOC, which reduces the number of bits over the network using caching and compression techniques. Some WOCs are installed on PCs or mobile clients, while others are installed in the data center.

This report studies the Application Delivery Network (ADN) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Application Delivery Network (ADN) market by product type and applications/end industries.

In 2017, ADC accounts for the highest market share in total ADN market and in 2023 also, it is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment in the overall ADN market.

The global Application Delivery Network (ADN) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Application Delivery Network (ADN).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Citrix Systems

F5 Networks

Radware

A10 Networks

Akamai Technologies

Barracuda Networks

Brocade Communications systems

Fortinet

HPE

Juniper Networks

Riverbed Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Application delivery controllers (ADC)

WAN Optimization controllers (WOC)

Application Security Equipments

Application Gateways

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

High-Tech

Education

Media And Entertaintment

BFSI

Government

Others

