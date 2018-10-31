Duraplan Offers Complete Restroom Solutions for Sports Facilities and Recreation Centres

Duraplan provides washroom furnishing solutions that are ideal for a variety of commercial facilities, including sports and recreation centres. Duraplan products blend style, comfort and quality making them fit for any restroom need.

[WHANGAREI, 31/01/2018] – Duraplan is a restroom-solutions providing company specialising in commercial and industrial washrooms. They incorporate modern style with highly durable material, ensuring that their products can withstand heavy use while maintaining their quality design.

Comfort and Performance

Duraplan offers changing room benches that are sturdy and stylish. The laminate comes in a variety of colours and is supported by powder-coated steel frames, all while being resistant to water and moisture. They can include shoe trays and backrests, depending on the facility’s needs.

Duraplan also provides washroom lockers made with high-grade materials, with customisable contemporary designs. They offer multiple configurations and security options, ensuring that locker rooms are both functional and secure. The locker rooms can suit either wet or dry environments, making it adaptable to multiple uses.

Innovative Material – Duralam Compact Laminate

For their furnishings and applications, Duraplan uses Duralam Compact Laminate panels which are engineered to withstand tough situations and environments. The panels are made from multiple layers of Kraft paper, joined together using both heat and pressure procedures. The panels are also anti-bacterial, making them ideal for all types of washrooms. Duraplan offers multiple options for the panel’s finishes, including gloss, suede, digital print and more.

About Duraplan

Duraplan offers complete commercial restroom furnishing solutions in New Zealand. It is a highly professional and customer-oriented company that services industries such as healthcare, education and hospitality. Duraplan offers a wide range of products including restroom fixtures, cabinets, toilet and cubicle partitions, washroom lockers, bathroom vanities, changing room benches and more. Duraplan is a Whangarei-based company that offers their services nationwide.

