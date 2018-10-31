Game API Market 2017: Company Profiles, Market Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

On the basis of regional analysis the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is generating highest market share in the game API market owing to better network infrastructure and advanced technology implementation in game API segment.

Adoption of Game API Market in North America is mainly due to the invention of advanced technology and economies benefitting from it. North America region is leading due to presence of major players from the region in the game API market. The increased adoption of virtual reality in retail, gaming and automotive sector is driving the market in the region. The rise in demand for micro architecture design is driving the game API market in the region.

The game API market is expected to grow at approximately USD 2.2 Billion by 2023, at 6% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

• NetEnt (Sweden)

• Cake Network (Netherland)

• Neteller (England)

• Matrix Games (England)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Google (U.S.)

• Apigee Corp. (U.S.)

• Amazon.Com, Inc. (U.S.)

• CA Technologies (U.S.)

• Tibco Software Inc. (U.S.)

Market Research Analysis:

The game API market in North America region is growing due to high adoption of game API in IT and gaming sector. The adoption of application program interface tools and routines is gaming software is gaining popularity. There is high demand from youths as it can be easily installed which is one of the significant factor boosting the market in the region. According to the study, Europe region is one of the prominent player in game API market due to emergence gaming industries from the region.

Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be one of the fastest growing market as government is continuously investing into research and development of game API market. Increasing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region. Developing countries such as India and China are adopting game API at a large scale owing to increasing IT infrastructure, robust industrialization that is boosting the market in the region. By operating type segment windows account for high market share in the game API market. The factors contributing towards the growth of game API market in the region is the adoption of micro service architecture and implementation of advanced application development methodology. Apart from these factors the rising popularity of game API among youths is aiding the market in the region.

Segments:

Game API market for segment on the basis of type and operating system.

Game API Market by Type:

• Identity Management

• Maps & Location

• Voice/Speech

• Others

Game API Market by Operating System:

• Windows

• iOS

• Android

Intended Audience:

• Investors and consultants

• System Integrators

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology solution providers

