Importance of Rental Property Entry Condition Reports

Australia, October 2018 – According to Liz Malthouse, Principal at Beachside Property Rentals, a mobile property management agency, it is the agent’s responsibility to protect the owner and provide a very detailed entry condition report of the property.

It is crucial for an entry condition report to be very detailed as this serves as evidence in case a dispute arises and also to make sure that the condition of the property is maintained before a tenants moves in and after a tenant vacates. Being a mobile property agent, enquiries regarding the entry condition report can be done even after business hours to accommodate the owners and tenants’ schedule.

Liz shares that both owners and tenants appreciate the amount of time spent and attention to detail reflected on the amount of work spent documenting an entry condition report. She added, “I’m very blessed but there are some people out there that I have met in the industry that try and blame the tenants for a lot of things as well so this protects them and my tenants just love it. They just can’t believe that I’m giving them such a detailed report so the information that I get back from them is quite positive.”

Beachside Property Rentals offers their services in the areas of Sunshine Beach, Sunrise Beach, Peregian Beach, Marcus Beach, Coolum Beach, Mount Coolum, Yaroomba Beach, Cotton Tree and Maroochydore.

