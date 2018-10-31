Network-Attached Storage Market 2017 Segmentation, Application, Technology and Analysis Report Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Linux and UNIX clients. Owing to this, no specialized IT knowledge is required to ensure cross platform compatibility.

The study indicates that most of the NAS device contains high-end, high-speed drives as part of the price. However, the companies can save money by purchasing just the NAS enclosure without the drives, giving them the intelligence and management interface with no storage. Thus, a set of cheap drives can then be added, whose performance could vary greatly.

The Network Attached Storage Market device is a storage device connected to a network that allows storage and retrieval of data from a centralized location for authorized network users and heterogeneous clients. It is gaining popularity of network attached storage to attain cost-effective solutions for data storage and increase in adoption of network attached storage systems by small and medium enterprises. The major factor likely to result in high revenue growth in the small and medium enterprises end user segment during the predicted period.

The study indicates that the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) is optimized by the features that includes more secure construction providing more resistance to vibration. It offers power management so it can adjust performance based on their temperature. With the increasing utilization of network attached storage systems has projected to be the potential driver for small and medium enterprises, especially in emerging economies. This adoption of network attached storage systems among smaller organizations is mainly driven by the benefits offered by network attached storage systems such as shared storage, centralized control, and flexibility to share capacity between multiple hosts.

Key Players of Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market:

The key players in the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market are NETGEAR, Inc. (US), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company (US), Buffalo Americas (US), Seagate Technology PLC. (US), Western Digital Corporation (US), QNAP Systems, Inc. (Taiwan) Dell EMC (US), Hitachi Data Systems Corporation (US), Synology, Inc. (Taiwan), and NetApp, Inc. (US) and others.

The global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market is expected to grow at USD$ 44.96 Billion by 2023, at 20.2% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market – Segments:

To generate a more detailed understanding of the global network-attached storage (NAS) system market the report has been segmented by types, storage solution, deployment type, end -users and region.

Based on the types, the market has been sub segmented by small medium business-level NAS, consumer level NAS, enterprise NAS storage, others

Based on the storage solution, the market has been sub segmented by scale-up, scale-out, others

Based on the deployment type, the market has been sub segmented by on-premise, remote, hybrid, others

Based on the end-user, the market has been sub segmented by government, entertainment, telecommunication and it, education & research, healthcare, energy, BFSI, consumer goods and retail, media & manufacturing, others

Based on the regions, the market has been sub segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, rest of the World

Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market – Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of largest market share in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market in terms of revenue. And the small and medium enterprises segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the North America consumer network attached storage market during the calculated period. The end user segment in North America is expected to register high Year-on-Year growth rates throughout the forecast period. Small and medium enterprises segment is expected to remain dominant by 2023 end, accounting for more than 60% of the Asia Pacific consumer network attached storage market.

Intended Audience:

Raw material providers

Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers

Data storage experts

Original equipment manufacturers

ODM and OEM technology solution providers

NAS distributors and retailers

Assembly, testing, and packaging vendors

Solution providers

Intellectual property core and licensing providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

Research institutes,

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

