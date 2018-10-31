Oral Examination Lights Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2017-2025

Oral examination lights are a standard fixture in every oral examination practice. The oral cavity is generally sheltered and dark, which makes oral examination lights essential part of a hygienist or dentist’s facility to diagnose and treat patients. For better visibility and better treatment, these oral examination lights are being used. In past days, halogen lights were popular. Now the LED technology has made a huge difference and made its way easy into the field by providing more functional and brighter lighting for the treatment rooms. Ease of use with top quality features coupled with magnified high contrast filter used in the detection/viewing, the illumination intensity, size, weight and portability of the device. New lights are coming up with intensified technology, each uses fluorescence and/or reflectance as the primary mode for enhanced visualization of tissue for determining oral tissue abnormalities. Oral examination lights deliver higher illumination to maximize vision from any position which is easy to performing surgery or test for dentist or operator. Lightning the oral cavity by using oral examination lights can be the barrier to success to the operatory lights. The oral examination lights are powered by either LED technology or halogen technology. For e.g. BIO/SCREEN oral examination light (manufactured by AdDent, Inc.) contains top features with fluorescence visualization, high output LED technology, improved thermal design with special optical filters.

Oral Examination Lights Market: Drivers and Restrains

The global market of oral examination lights is expected to drive by advancing technology such as fluorescence technology and advanced LED technology in the oral examination light market place. Oral examination lights are used for the most part intended for perception of mucosal deformities and oral injuries, including oral malignancy in light of demonstrated and patent-pending amplified fluorescence imaging technology. Transillumination and fluorescence technology have been recognized successful in classifying soft and hard tissue deformities. The oral examination lights are small, cordless and reliable, its ease of access to detect unreachable areas in the oral cavity coupled with multi-wavelength LED illumination is further going to spur revenue growth during the forecast period. The improved portability with cordless hands free operation enables better, easier and faster exam procedures. The size and weight is a benefit to constant patient operations and counter space. The market is expected to grow by some factors such as rising awareness of patients, rising oral cancer incidents, growing incidence of oral examination diagnosis and dental treatment, medical and oral examination tourism in developing countries can boost up the growth of the market. The high cost of these lights and lack of availability can be the restraint of the global market. However, alternatives for oral visualization test such as visual screeners are expected to deter the demand for oral examination lights over the forecast period.

Oral Examination Lights Market: Segmentation

Oral examination lights market is segmented, by End User-

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Oral Examination Lights Market: Overview

LED Oral examination lights, as the standard of care in oral examination lights improves with advancing technology with higher level of oral care. The LED oral examination light provides unparalleled ergonomics and improves the ability to see inside the oral cavity.

Oral Examination Lights Market: Regional overview

Region wise, the global oral examination lights market is classified into regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to lead the market with better healthcare facilities and growing medical device technology adoption rate in the region. The U.S. is expected to dominate global oral examination lights market due to a high number of hospitals and independent medical and dental practitioners. Increasing oral cancer rate coupled with rising diagnosis rate and treatment is contributing overall growth in the developed nations. The second largest market hold by Europe market followed by Asia pacific due to increasing awareness for oral diseases and its treatment. Asia Pacific market is expected to experience the highest growth rate in terms of volume due to numerous local suppliers from China and Japan.

Oral Examination Lights Market: Key Players

Some of the key players are AdDent Inc., Oral examinationEZ, Inc., Forward Science, DentLight Inc., and others.