The Invisalign Center – Weekly Aligners 50% Faster Treatment Times

Invisalign Center

Villa 697, Jumeirah Road – Umm Suqeim 2,

Dubai,

UAE

Telephone: 800 1011 (toll free)

The Invisalign Center in Dubai introduces one week aligner wear for Invisalign patients. It is recommended that instead of the two week aligner at every stage, patients wear one week aligners for each stage of the treatment process. SmartTrack aligner material features are proven to achieve predictable tooth movement. Invisalign aligners made using SmartTrack material have a better fit and comfort and are easier to put in and take off.

Invisalign treatment that uses SmartTrack material can be applied in a variety of cases which include the more complex ones. It is an innovation that enables doctors to move the patient’s teeth with more precision than before.

The Invisalign system combines SmartForce features with SmartTrack material to provide efficient treatment. Dr. Sufian Abusalim of the Invisalign Center states that, “Doctors want efficient treatment and patients want shorter treatment time. There have been significant improvements in tooth predictability as a result of the technology and this positive experience has enabled Invisalign specialist to recommend one-week aligner wear”.

Dr. Abusalim further notes that, “It is with absolute confidence that we recommend our patients use their aligners on a one-week basis. And we guarantee that it is 50% faster in treatment time”.

Invisalign aligners have always been effective in any type of case. Now, it is all about making the treatment process efficient for doctors and patients. One week aligners will increase efficiency and reduce treatment time.

The predictability of tooth movement using SmartForce technology has made the treatment time shorter. Even in challenging cases Invisalign specialists note that successful clinical outcomes can be achieved with one week aligner change compared to two weeks. This will benefit patients immensely, particularly those who want to correct their dental flaws but don’t want to be encumbered by a long treatment process.

About Us

Invisalign Center Dubai is a dedicated center that offers state of the art facilities and advanced 3D CAD/CAM clinical technology. With a team of specialist doctors, Invisalign Center is committed to providing tailor made treatment for patients based in the U.A.E. For patients seeking teeth straightening options, Invisalign stands as the primary dental solution. The focus of the center is to ensure patients achieve a healthy, beautiful and natural looking smile and be confident of the results. For more information, visit our website on https://www.invisaligncenter.ae/en/start-today/