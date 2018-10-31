Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2015 – 2025

The weight loss and obesity management market includes products, services and therapies for reducing or managing weight in overweight and obese patients. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) definition, body mass index (BMI) greater than or equal to 25 is termed as overweight, while BMI greater than or equal to 30 is termed as obesity.

Rising global burden of obesity and overweight is driving the need for preventive care. The global weight loss and obesity management market is analyzed by three major segments namely diets, services and fitness and surgical equipment.

The diets segment includes global market for food, beverage and supplement. The weight loss food market includes meal replacement, low-calories desserts, sugar-free confectionaries, low-calorie meals and organic foods. While the weight loss beverage market is classified into low-calorie beverages, herbal/green tea, slimming water or natural mineral salt drinks and other low calorie beverages.

The demand for herbal/green tea is growing rapidly in Asia, which provides large untapped opportunities for key players in this region. The weight loss supplements market includes products such as protein, fiber, green tea extract and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA). These supplements provide only with the required amount of nutrients to the body, thus maintaining the nutritional levels in the body. Change in eating habits is a very effective treatment method for managing weight lossThe weight loss fitness and surgical equipment market is segmented based on the fitness equipment and surgical equipment available commercially.

The fitness equipment market includes products such as cardiovascular training equipment, strength training equipment, body composition analyzers and fitness monitoring equipment. Besides, cardiovascular training equipment such as treadmills, stationary cycles, elliptical trainers, rowing machines, and stair steppers are utilized in fitness centers to guide patients for healthy living by managing their body weight.

Based on the types of surgical equipment, the global weight loss and obesity management market is classified in two broad categories as minimally invasive surgical equipment and non-invasive surgical equipment. Minimally invasive surgical equipment includes bariatric surgery and liposuction procedural equipment, which are the preferred surgical methods in severe obesity. In addition, evolution of non-invasive surgical equipment such as intragastric balloon system, StomaphyX, cold laser shaping, and cryolipolysis have made the weight loss procedures safe and effective.

The weight loss and obesity management market is also classified based on the services as fitness centers, slimming centers, diet nutrition and psychological consulting services. Advent of new centers for the weight loss and obesity management services drives the demand for fitness equipment and supplements. Rising health consciousness has led to increase in the visits to fitness centers, thus leading to a growth of the weight loss and obesity management market.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the weight loss and obesity management market include rising incidence of obesity, increasing number of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and rising disposable incomes. Furthermore, initiatives by government and non-profit organizations to increase awareness about health and fitness are driving the demand for food, beverages and supplements.

Moreover, according to WHO, obesity and overweight are the fifth leading risk of deaths globally. Statistics from Mexico Bariatric Center shows that globally, U.S. has the highest prevalence of obesity followed by India and China. Besides, Japan and Australia are also among the top 10 countries for the prevalence of obesity. This would lead to a rapid pace of growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the key players in the global weight loss and obesity management market include Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., Weight Watchers International, Inc., Life Time Fitness, Inc., Golds Gym International, Inc, Brunswick Corporation, Precor, Inc., Ethicon Endo-surgery, Inc. and Allergan, Inc.