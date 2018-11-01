Content Recommendation Engine Market Outlook; Development Trends, Market Demands, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2022

Market synopsis

The rise in the digitalization has increased the utilization of online shopping

With the rise in the digitalization, there has been an increase in online shopping via various e-commerce platforms in the Asia-Pacific region that has encouraged websites to utilize The Content Recommendation Engines Market to provide enhanced user experience and expand their customer base. These recommendation engines enable the search to be user-friendly and show consumer with the products or information as per the previous search. Additionally, the increasing ownership of mobile phones is contributing to the growth of e-commerce and fueling the adoption of recommendation engines by e-commerce websites. Additionally, developments in the SME segment are expected to increase the adoption of content recommendation engine by enterprises, as these solutions enable ventures to attain benefits, of monitoring the number of users viewing the product, searching the services, and others.

Key players

The prominent players in the market of content recommendation market is Amazon Web Services (US), Boomtrain (US), Certona (US), Curata (US), Cxense (Norway), Dynamic Yield (US), IBM (US), Kibo Commerce (US), Outbrain (US), Revcontent (US), Taboola (US), and ThinkAnalytics (UK).

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6292

Segmentation.

By component, the market is segmented into solution and service.

By organization size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

By filtering approach, the market has been segmented into collaborative filtering, content-based filtering, and hybrid filtering.

By vertical, the market is segmented into industrial, e-commerce, media, entertainment & gaming, retailer and consumer goods, IT & telecommunication, BFSI, education & training and healthcare & pharmaceuticals.

Regional analysis

The global market for content recommendation is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of content recommendation engine market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the content recommendation engine market due to the presence of major players and advances in technology. The main factor driving the content recommendation engine market in this region is the focus of the major players on enhancing the user experience on a website. Rising demand for analyzing a large amount of user data is fueling the European market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the content recommendation market during the forecast period as rapid digitalization is taking place in the region. Similarly, there has been an increase in shopping through e-commerce platforms in the region, that is contributing to the market growth.

(US), Taboola (US), and ThinkAnalytics (UK).

Intended Audience

Providers of content recommendation engine services

Suppliers of IT hardware/software/services

Software and system integrators

IT infrastructure providers

Marketing analytics executives

System administrators

App developers

Third-party service providers

Technology providers

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/content-recommendation-engine-market-6292

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

Continued…

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Content Recommendation Engine Market, By Region, 2018–2023

Table 2 North America: Content Recommendation Engine Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 Europe: Content Recommendation Engine Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Content Recommendation Engine Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: Content Recommendation Engine Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 6 Latin America: Content Recommendation Engine Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com