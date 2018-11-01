Robots Helping Improve Warehouse Operations!

Many other general-purpose machinery manufacturers are using robotics and automation to improve assembly and warehouse operations efficiency. Sensors are being used in various machines to access invaluable data for improving efficiencies and reduce potential breakdowns. For instance, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in 2015, 1.2 million industrial robots are expected to be deployed by 2025, thus indicating rise in automation and robotics technology adoption to improve productivity and reduce production costs.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE OTHER GENERAL PURPOSE MACHINERY MANUFACTURING MARKET AT $1 TRILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for two-fifth of the global market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, machinery manufacturers are re-allocating their production plants closer to consumer markets to reduce costs and offer high quality products to customers. Rapid wage increases, rising transportation costs and the difficulty of effective quality control at offshore locations are leading them to re-assess the attractiveness of off-shoring production locations in the developing countries. These factors are encouraging many companies to relocate production closer to their markets.

Caterpillar was the biggest player in the other general purpose machinery manufacturing market, with revenues of $46 billion in 2017. Caterpillar’s strategy focuses on improving solutions to help customers to build a better world and allows company to deliver profitable growth for their shareholders.

Other general purpose machinery manufacturing market is primarily engaged in manufacturing pumps and compressors, such as general-purpose air and gas compressors, nonagricultural spraying and dusting equipment, general purpose pumps and pumping equipment (except fluid power pumps and motors), and measuring and dispensing pumps.

