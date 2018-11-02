Cabinet Approves Renaming Of Jharsuguda Airport, Odisha As “Veer Surendra Sai Airport, Jharsuguda

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the renaming of Jharsuguda Airport, Odisha as “Veer Surendra Sai Airport, Jharsuguda”. Veer Surendra Sai is a well-known freedom fighter of Odisha.

Renaming of the Jharsuguda airport in his name will fulfil the long-pending demand of the Odisha Government, which reflects the sentiments of the local public of the respective area. It will also be a befitting tribute to the contribution of the revered personality associated with the State.

